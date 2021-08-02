Optical Films Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trend Of 3M, Siemens, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dexerials Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Nitto Optical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical, BenQ Materials Corp（明基材料）, Zeon Corporation And Others

Global Optical Films Market report contains statistical data, market share, performance of the company, historical analysis from 2012 to 2018, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast for 2026. The report also details the segmentation, applications and regional segmentation of the product type. The Optical Films market analysis report includes a detailed analysis of the Optical Films market value chain. The analysis of the value chain helps to analyze important raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors. It also provides explicit information in the current and recent years on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and all other important market activities. The Optical Films Market Report examines the manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides all major players with market share based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors. The report also includes data on imports and exports in all key regions covered by the report. Furthermore, we can provide information exclusively on import/export data in any given country.

Market Analysis:

Global Optical Films Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018

Key Developments:

The rising trend of digitalization in emerging market, increasing demand for larger screen sized televisions and mobile phones and rising demand for smart electronic wearable devices is the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Key Players :

3M, Siemens, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dexerials Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Nitto Optical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical, BenQ Materials Corp（明基材料）, Zeon Corporation, American Polarizers, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc, SKC Inc, Kolon Industries, Inc., JXTG, Fusion Optix, Dejima Optical Films B.V., Suntechopt Corporation, TOYOBO CO., LTD, China Lucky Corp, Teijin, Sanritz Co.,Ltd And Others

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Optical Films Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Optical Films Market Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Optical Films Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Key Drivers: Global Optical Films Market

Key Points: Global Optical Films Market

In 2018, the global optical films market is dominated by LG Chem with market share of 10.4%, followed by 3M. 9.1%, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 6.2%, Dexerials Corporation 4.8% , HYOSUNG 4.1% and ZEON CORPORATION 2.5%.

The polarizer films segment is dominating the global optical films market.

Consumer electronics segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Polarizer Film, Backlight Unit Films, Optical Polyester Film, ITO Film

By Function

Display Surface Films, Brightness Enhancement Films (BEF), Backlight Reflector Films (ESR), Light Control/ Privacy Films (ACLF), Reflective Polarizer Films (DBEF), Filter Film

End User

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Optical Equipment, Lighting

By Application

Television, Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Automotive, Signage & Advertising Display Boards, Billboards, Smart Electronic Wearable, Control Panel Display, Optical Equipment, Lighting, Solar

By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Customization of the Report: Global Optical Films Market report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.

