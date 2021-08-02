ORGANIC COCONUT WATER MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Organic Coconut Water Market 2019

Organic Coconut Water – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Organic Coconut Water Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Organic Coconut Water – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.

Second, the global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% the global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.

Third, the global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Yeniu, Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.

The global Organic Coconut Water market is valued at 2270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Coconut Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Coconut Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Coconut Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Organic Coconut Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Coconut Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

VITA COCO

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

Amy & Brian

Edward & Sons

Sococo

PECU

Grupo Serigy

CocoJal

UFC Coconut Water

CHI Coconut Water

Green Coco Europe

Koh Coconut

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717007-global-organic-coconut-water-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Pure Coconut Water

Mixed Coconut Water

Market size by End User

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3717007-global-organic-coconut-water-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Coconut Water Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Pure Coconut Water

1.4.3 Mixed Coconut Water

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 0-14 yrs

1.5.3 15-34 yrs

1.5.4 35-54 yrs

1.5.5 55 yrs up

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 VITA COCO

11.1.1 VITA COCO Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 VITA COCO Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 VITA COCO Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.1.5 VITA COCO Recent Development

11.2 Coca-Cola(Zico)

11.2.1 Coca-Cola(Zico) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Coca-Cola(Zico) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Coca-Cola(Zico) Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.2.5 Coca-Cola(Zico) Recent Development

11.3 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

11.3.1 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.3.5 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Recent Development

11.4 Naked Juice

11.4.1 Naked Juice Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Naked Juice Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Naked Juice Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.4.5 Naked Juice Recent Development

11.5 Maverick Brands

11.5.1 Maverick Brands Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Maverick Brands Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Maverick Brands Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.5.5 Maverick Brands Recent Development

11.6 Taste Nirvana

11.6.1 Taste Nirvana Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Taste Nirvana Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Taste Nirvana Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.6.5 Taste Nirvana Recent Development

11.7 C2O Pure Coconut Water

11.7.1 C2O Pure Coconut Water Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 C2O Pure Coconut Water Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.7.5 C2O Pure Coconut Water Recent Development

11.8 Tradecons GmbH

11.8.1 Tradecons GmbH Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Tradecons GmbH Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Tradecons GmbH Organic Coconut Water Products Offered

11.8.5 Tradecons GmbH Recent Development

11.9 Amy & Brian

11.9.1 Amy & Brian Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Amy & Brian Organic Coconut Water Sales, R