News Drugs Research Report : Osteoporosis Drugs Market Supply Chain Trends Mapping the Latest Technological Advancements

The global osteoporosis drugs market is growing at a significant rate due to growing geriatric population, increasing awareness of osteoporosis and increasing healthcare expenditure. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and the increasing focus on research & development of new drugs for treatment of osteoporosis are also driving the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market.

Some of the signs and symptoms of the osteoporosis are falling risk and fractures. Diagnostic tests of osteoporosis include X-Ray test and traditional radiography tests, which is further confirmed by bone density test. Osteoporosis disease can be managed by nutrition emphasis, lifestyle management and medicines. The factors such as strict regulatory requirement for the approval of osteoporosis drugs, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, and side-effects and complications associated with osteoporosis drugs are inhibiting the growth of the global market.

Geographically, North America dominated the global market of osteoporosis drugs in 2015; whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness of osteoporosis drugs and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Some of the key companies operating in the global osteoporosis drugs market include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc. and Amgen Inc.

