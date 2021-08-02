Pantothenic Acid Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Pantothenic acid: Market outlook

There is a large number of population which do not take sufficient nutrients to support proper functioning of their body. The malnourished population is significantly deprived of the eight vitamins which are necessary for the appropriate development and functioning of the body. The deficiency of pantothenic acid commonly known as vitamin B5 results in symptoms like restlessness and irritability, depression, fatigue, insomnia, apathy, neurological symptoms, paresthesia in extremities, gastrointestinal complaints, deterioration of the skin, and a weakening of immune function. Thus adequate intake of Pantothenic acid or vitamin B5 is crucial for healthy living. Pantothenic acid is a vital nutrient that is indeed present in some foods, added to others, and accessible as a nutritional supplement. Pantothenic acid is a water-soluble vitamin B and is primarily used in the synthesis of coenzyme A (CoA) and an acyl carrier protein. Coenzyme A is essential for the transfer of acetyl and acyl groups, fatty acid synthesis and degradation, and a multiple of other catabolic and anabolic processes. Besides, Acyl carrier protein’s is mainly used in the synthesis of fatty acid. Pantothenic acid is often used in combination with other B vitamins in formulations of vitamin B complex. Vitamin B complex usually includes vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and folic acid.

Health Benefits Associated with Pantothenic Acid is Providing it Greater Market Prospects

The market for pantothenic acid is anticipated to have a profitable market growth over the forecast period owing to many health benefits associated with this B vitamin. Pantothenic acid contributes to energy-yielding metabolism, reduction of fatigue and tiredness, normal mental performance, and normal synthesis and absorption of vitamin D, steroid hormones, and some neurotransmitters. Besides, being a part of coenzyme A, pantothenic acid is necessary for the growth and normal functioning of body tissue. Precisely, pantothenic acid protects the membranes from infection and enhance metabolic processes of the skin and tissue. The manufacturers are thus offering, pantothenic acid as a dietary supplement to prevent deficiency of vitamin B5 which is vital for the healthy living of an individual. The pantothenic acid market is also driven by the fact that it is used in the fortification of several food products, infant nutrition, and animal feed. The rapidly increasing processed food industry, infant nutrition products, and animal feed products is creating a strong demand for pantothenic acid.

Global Pantothenic acid: Market Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global Pantothenic acid market has been segmented as-

Dietary Supplement

Food and Beverage Industry

Infant Nutrition

Nutraceuticals and Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

On the basis of region, the global Pantothenic acid market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Pantothenic acid: Key Players

Some of the major players of pantothenic acid market include: Koninklijke DSM N.V., Watson Inc., BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Cayman Chemical, NOW Health Group, Inc., Global Pantothenic Acid Industry AccuStandard, Toronto Research Chemicals, Zhengzhou Sigma Chemical Co., Ltd., CHEM-BRIDGE CO ,LTD, Foodchem International Corporation, AcerChem International Inc., Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and others.