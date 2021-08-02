Portable Battery Pack Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

Global Portable Battery Pack Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Portable Battery Pack Market is expected to reach USD 11.98 billion by 2025 from USD 6.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Portable Battery Pack Market, By Capacity Range (1000 MAH to 2500 MAH, 2510 MAH to 5000 MAH, 5010 MAH to 7500 MAH, 7510 MAH to 10,000 MAH and above 10,000 MAH) , Product Type (Smartphone, Tablet, Portable Devices and Others), Technology (Li-ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Li-Polymer, and Nickel Cadmium) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Portable Battery Pack Market

Portable battery pack is defined as set of any number of (preferably) identical batteries or individual battery cells. It eliminates the need for conventional charging sources and permits end-users to charge portable devices anywhere. It is a hand-held device that is sealed and easily carried anywhere anytime. The portable battery pack is used to smartphones, portable media players, charge tablets and others devices. It may be configured in a series, parallel or a mixture of both to deliver the desired power density, capacity or voltage. The rising demand of portable media players and smartphones are considered rapidly growing portable entertainment products. For enhancing battery backup, various technologies are used such as nickel-cadmium, lithium-polymer and lithium-ion. The designing of portable battery pack are fuel-gauging accuracy, system safety and battery charging.

In 2017, Anker Launches a new 5000mAh a new 5000mAh portable battery with a built-in A/C pin.It provide mobile users with peace of mind, all their charging needs will now be met with a single device.

Top Key Players:

BYD Company Ltd.

China Bak Battery, Inc.

Duracell International Inc.

Energizer Holding Inc.

LG Chem Inc.

Mophie Inc.

Panasonic Corporation.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

many more.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for grid-connected solutions.

High demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry.

Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries.

Lack of the availability of vendors and project financing

High capital investment required for the deployment.

Market Segmentations:

Global Portable Battery Pack Market is segmented on the basis of

Capacity Range

Product Type

Technology

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Capacity Range

1000 MAH to 2500 MAH

2510 MAH to 5000 MAH

5010 MAH to 7500 MAH

7510 MAH to 10,000 MAH

Above 10,000 MAH

By Product Type

Smartphone

Tablet

Portable Devices

By Technology

Li-ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Li-polymer

Nickel Cadmium

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Portable Battery Pack Market

The global portable battery pack market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of portable battery pack market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Irish company, JTM Power Ltd, develops world’s first innovative portable charging station for electric cars – the EV Charge4kW.

In 2012, Panasonic to launch a new series of portable USB Mobile Power Supplies as auxiliary power sources for mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablet PCs. It provide enough power to fully charge a smartphone four times*1*2 on a single charge, twice the capacity of the company’s current model

