PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Mitsui Chemicals Group, Covestro, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, BSW Berleburger, DuPont, 3M, Bayer Crop Science, Accella Polyurethane Systems, The Lubrizol Corporation And Others

Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market Study incorporates the showcase modules ‘ improvement conditions and definition. The worldwide advertise is classified by sort, sort of item, sort of fabric, application, vertical application and end-use. The showcase was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This factual study inquiries about report moreover notices the introduction fragments of the worldwide showcase. The report looks at the inescapable Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market Industry Analysis advertise in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a territorial basis. A number of inquire about tools have been utilized to supply a exact understanding of this showcase, such as Porter’s five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market Research Report highlights noteworthy advertise development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and openings. PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market Research Report gives information on the technological progresses that are likely to happen within the coming time or are as of now taking put.

Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market is expected to reach USD 17.13 million by 2025, from USD 12.42 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Development:

In 2013, Tosoh Corporation constructed a plant which produces RZETA and is an emission free plant for polyurethane catalyst.

In 2015, Mitsui chemicals launched Fortimo and Stabio, in the market of polyurethane which is used in chemical and abrasion segments.

Key Competitors: Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market

Wanhua Chemical Group, Tosoh Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Group, Covestro, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company. ,BASF, BSW Berleburger , chaumstoffwerk GmbH, DuPont, Bayer Crop Science, P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere GmbH & Co. KG, Accella Polyurethane Systems, 3M, among other.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market Landscape

Part 04: Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market Sizing

Part 05: Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market

The global PU(Polyurethane) elastomer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global PU(Polyurethane) elastomer market shares of for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Governments across the globe are investing significantly in the development of pipeline infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

In 2014, Tosoh Corporation merged with Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co., Ltd. where its generated the efficiency in the integrated supply network.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of acrylic monomers in hygienic products, detergents, and waste water treatment chemicals.

Utilization of acrylate monomers for the improvement of operational efficiency for water based coatings.

Major revenue contributor in the field of paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants industry.

Market Restraint:

Lower load capacities, which leads to lack of resistance in temperature and salts.

In European chemical industry, the demand of butyl acrylate monomers decreased due to some unpredictable reasons.

Segmentation: Global PU (Polyurethane) Elastomer Market

By Product

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomer

By Additives

Pigments, Blowing agents, Fillers, Smoke Retardants, Flame Retardants

By Application

Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants

By Geography

Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, South America

