Quantum Cryptography Market to Generate USD 1353.70 Million Dollar by 2026

Market Analysis:-

Global Quantum Cryptography Market is driven by rise in funding of cyber security, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 102.56 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1353.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.06% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Competitors in Quantum Cryptography Market:

ID Quantique Quintessence Labs NuCrypt Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology PQ Solutions Limited MagiQ Technologies ISARA Corporation Quantum XC IBM Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and more

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand for security solutions of IoT & cloud technologies as these are being used by every data company

Increasing need for reducing cyber-attacks in this growing era of digital crime

The cost of implementation of this system is very high

Shortage of technical expertise within the area of quantum cryptography & its technologies

Segmentation:

Component

Solutions

Services

By Service

Consulting and Advisory

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

By Vertical

Government and Defence

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Competitive Analysis:

Global quantum cryptography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of quantum cryptography market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

