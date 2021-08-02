RAPID PROTOTYPING IN AUTOMOTIVE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Rapid prototyping is a group of techniques used to quickly fabricate a scale model of a physical part or assembly using three-dimensional computer aided design (CAD) data.
In 2018, the global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rapid Prototyping in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Stratasys
- Materialise
- 3D Systems
- EOS
- SLM Solutions
- EnvisionTEC
- ExOne
- Protolabs
- Ultimaker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Stereolithogrphy Apparatus (SLA)
- Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- Three Dimension Printing (3DP)
- Fused Depostion Modeling (FDM)
Market segment by Application, split into
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714738-global-rapid-prototyping-in-automotive-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Rapid Prototyping in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rapid Prototyping in Automotive are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stereolithogrphy Apparatus (SLA)
1.4.3 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
1.4.4 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
1.4.5 Three Dimension Printing (3DP)
1.4.6 Fused Depostion Modeling (FDM)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Size
2.2 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Stratasys
12.1.1 Stratasys Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development
12.2 Materialise
12.2.1 Materialise Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.2.4 Materialise Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Materialise Recent Development
12.3 3D Systems
12.3.1 3D Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.3.4 3D Systems Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 3D Systems Recent Development
12.4 EOS
12.4.1 EOS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.4.4 EOS Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 EOS Recent Development
12.5 SLM Solutions
12.5.1 SLM Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.5.4 SLM Solutions Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SLM Solutions Recent Development
12.6 EnvisionTEC
12.6.1 EnvisionTEC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.6.4 EnvisionTEC Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 EnvisionTEC Recent Development
12.7 ExOne
12.7.1 ExOne Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.7.4 ExOne Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ExOne Recent Development
12.8 Protolabs
12.8.1 Protolabs Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.8.4 Protolabs Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Protolabs Recent Development
12.9 Ultimaker
12.9.1 Ultimaker Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Introduction
12.9.4 Ultimaker Revenue in Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Ultimaker Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714738-global-rapid-prototyping-in-automotive-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com