Refrigerated Air Dryer Market 2025: Top Key Players Ingersoll Rand Inc., Atlas Copco

Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Introduction

Technological development has enhanced the efficiency of machines. This has fuelled the demand for advanced air driver systems, which in turn, is driving the growth of the refrigerated air dryer market. Over the years, refrigerated air dryers have been used by many industries as a cost effective and energy-efficient solution to remove moisture from compressed air systems. To avoid substantial damages and costly repairs it is essential to eliminate the compressed air from the systems.

The growing demand for the refrigerated air dryer equipment for industries such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals for oxidation process, cleaning & conveying pills/tablets/capsules are expected to fuel the demand for refrigerated air dryers. Furthermore, several regulations imposed & standards set by National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA 99) for the healthcare industry as well as FDA (Food and Drug Association) enforced regulations will positively impact the refrigerated air dryer market during the forecast period. Additionally, manufacturers are putting efforts to fabricate customised, automatic and energy efficient refrigerated air dryer systems.

Refrigerated air dryer has been used for several years as an energy saving and cost effective solution to remove moisture from compressed air systems. Growing demand for competent energy equipment has challenged manufacturers to come up with less power consuming refrigerated air dryers. Most refrigerated air dryers are economical to operate, competitively priced, requires low maintenance cost and provide a stable pressure dew point.

Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Drivers

Rapidly increasing demand for large scale industrialisation in countries such as India and China is forecast to drive the growth of refrigerated air dryer market. Also, increasing incorporation of sensor technology across the globe is further expected to upsurge the refrigerated air dryer market during the forecast period.

The growing consumer lifestyle in North America is expected to drive the demand for processed food, which in turn, will drive the product demand. Additionally, the launch of new food processing industries in the U.S. may open opportunities for refrigerated air dryer manufacturers.

Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Restraints

Increasing electricity prices as well as limited low dew point capability of refrigerated air dryers may hamper the growth of the refrigerated air dryer market during the forecast period.

Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Trend

Owing to growing industrialisation, the APAC accounts for a significant share of the refrigerated air dryer market during the forecast period particularly in India and China. Moreover, eco-friendly operations and increasing demand from food processing and manufacturing industries will boost the market for refrigerated air dryers. The chemical application segment is likely to account for a sizeable market share during the forecast period.

Comparatively, cycling drying equipment is costlier than the non-cycling drying equipment. Cycling products are available in the market in two energy saving modes, the thermal bank mode and unload/load mode. Cycling products integrate both humidity and temperature sensors which automate the refrigeration process. Integrated sensors maintain optimum dew points and enhance efficiency of the system.

Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Segmentation

The global refrigerated air dryer market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application. Broadly, the global refrigerated air dryer market can be segmented by product:

Cycling

Non-Cycling

Others

On the basis of application, the global refrigerated dryer market can be segmented into:

Chemical

Paper

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Food & Packaging

Others

Refrigerated Air Dryer Market: Market Participants

Some examples of the key market participants in the global refrigerated air dryer market identified across the value chain include: