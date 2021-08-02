Sales of Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period

Kidney Stone Treatment demand Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System

Kindly stone is the deposition of minerals and salts which is formed inside the kidney, kidney stone is painful when pass through kidney is but don’t cause any permanent damage to kidney. The pain is more painful is size of kidney is larger. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy system is powerful technique for treating kidney stone which size is 2cm or larger, the treatment process need a small keyhole surgery over the skin which size is approx. 1cm. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy system is used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical center and other for treating larger kidney stone with minimal surgery. The process of using percutaneous nephrolithotomy system for treatment kidney stone is easy as compared to other traditional treatment process for kidney stone. The patient suffering from larger kidney stone can be discharge in less 4 days, if the treatment is done by percutaneous nephrolithotomy system.

Expansion of minimal invasive system

The high demand of minimal invasive system for treating disease or problem related health is high as the patient recovery time is reduce as compared to open surgery for treatment. The percutaneous nephrolithotomy system treat the larger size of kidney stone with less pain to patients. The major advantage of percutaneous nephrolithotomy system is that larger can treated with less complicity. The advance technology used for imaging in medical healthcare is also used for imaging to locate kidney stone, so that the process get much more simple to operate percutaneous nephrolithotomy system by small keyhole for treating kidney stone.

Factor Driving Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System

Global market for percutaneous nephrolithotomy system is driven by increasing incidences of kidney related problem and prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders that form stone within the kidney. Increasing demand of minimal surgery and lowering the cost of hospital care after surgery are some of the factor which affect the demand for percutaneous nephrolithotomy system. Availability of reimbursement for percutaneous nephrolithotomy System is a preliminary factor increasing permeation of these products in matured markets. However, emerging countries of Asia Pacific region do not have definite guidelines for reimbursement of percutaneous nephrolithotomy system, which restricts the market growth in Asia Pacific region. Technological advancements in percutaneous nephrolithotomy System are important factor fueling the growth of percutaneous nephrolithotomy system market.

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy System for Kidney Stone

The market for percutaneous nephrolithotomy system covered kidney stone and ureteral stone which size is 2cm or larger. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy system have micro percutaneous nephrolithotomy, ultra-mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy and mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy system. Ultra-mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy system will grow over forecast period, as ultra-mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy system is new generation percutaneous nephrolithotomy system for treating kidney stone. Moreover, the awareness towards percutaneous nephrolithotomy system is a factor which lead to strong positioning of these segments in various emerging market.

Treatment at ambulatory surgical centers

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers position a strong in the market, as the major share is cover by this end user in all geographical region. These end user shared significant portion of revenue share in overall market. However, hospitals provide remarkable growth opportunity for treating kidney stone as the present in all region is high. Further, the growing trend of diagnostic & medical testing at proper time are the growth of percutaneous nephrolithotomy system.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, global percutaneous nephrolithotomy system market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market as due to the availability of innovative technologies, well develop medical infrastructures and reimbursement scenarios. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global percutaneous nephrolithotomy System market due to increasing adaptation of percutaneous nephrolithotomy system by healthcare professional for treating kidney stone. Asia Pacific show sluggish growth as the medical infrastructures are developing in various countries. Middle East & Africa show slow growth due to lack of awareness about percutaneous nephrolithotomy system in healthcare professional and the use of the product for treating kidney stone.

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global percutaneous nephrolithotomy system market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical etc.

The hospitals which provide full percutaneous nephrolithotomy system are Breach Candy hospitals, Apollo groups of hospitals, John Hopkins hospital. However, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers offer a global opportunity to its manufacturers globally.