Sardine Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Sardine is a nutrient-rich, oily fish widely consumed by humans and as bait fish for larger fishes, sea animals, and other mammals. It is considered a healthy source of omega-3 fatty acids and is high in protein and calcium. Sardine has a wide distribution in Northeast Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea. Sardine market is growing at a steady pace owing to the health benefits it provides including improved heart functions, maintaining cholesterol levels, immune system improvement, cardiovascular health, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, boost brain function, and lower the blood sugar level. The narrowing supply-demand balance existing in global markets for multiple species, with an entirely positive global economic outlook for the forecast period, suggest that the extensive strengthening of sardine demand will continue.

Growth of Global Aquaculture Driving the Demand for Sardine:

Fishes are the key source of omega-3 fatty acids and DHA, which are known globally as a key aspect in human health. Sardines are considered among the world’s healthiest kinds of seafood and until recently, have only had niche appeal. However, the sardine market has grown and gained significant popularity. Commercially, sardines are caught for a range of uses including direct consumption, for bait, drying, canning, and smoking and reduction into fish meal. Though, the primary use of sardines is for human consumption. The growth of premium seafood has given rise to demand for organic certified sardine. Furthermore, the price of sardines is lower as compared to other fish species with the same nutritional values, which is anticipated to help the growth of the sardine market.

Global Sardine: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the global sardine market has been segmented as –

Fresh Sardines

Frozen Sardines

Canned Sardines

Sardine Meal

On the basis of Species, the global sardine market has been segmented as –

Sardinops Caeruleus

Sardinella Longiceps

Sardinella Gibbosa

Sardinella Aurita

Sardina Pilchardus

Others

On the basis of end use, the global sardine market has been segmented as –

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global sardine market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Other Retailers

Global Sardine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sardine market are Season Brand, King Oscar, Beach Cliff, Crown Prince, Inc., Olig Seafood, Emilia Foods International, Litoralfish, Sea Gold SRL, Sanyo Corporation, DSI Foods Limited, Vialco Skourtopoulos S.A., Ocean Develop Seafoods, Inc., Dacheng International Trade Co.,Ltd., P Interfood, Mikado Foods, Bumble Bee Foods, Ongreen Thailand Co., Century Pacific Food, among others.