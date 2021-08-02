Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

The Latest Research Report “Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) is one of the fastest growing technologies due to increase in the demand to improve capacity of hard disk drive and to recover data from archived hard disk drive. At present, demand for data and requirement of storage technology has been increasing. The growing demand for high storage capacity, fast data access speed and high cost effective storage device worked together to further promote the development of storage recording technology. Shingled Magnetic Recording has been developed to increase density, or we can say, break the limit of traditional PMR (Perpendicular Magnetic Recording).

Shingled Magnetic Recording technology is being used for archiving, data backup, and repository management. Environments like WORM (Write Once Read Many) and object storage are suitable for SMR, benefiting from its performance characteristics. Shingled Magnetic Recording technology is useful for organizations and other institutions which have massive amounts of data and which require a value-centric alternative to the current near line offerings, SMR seems to be a perfect choice

Shingled Magnetic Recording Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Shingled Magnetic Recording technology is the growing demand to increase capacity of hard disk drive. Shingled Magnetic Recording technology leverages existing standards to increase platter capacity by up to 25 percent. Moreover Shingled Magnetic Recording technology provides help for high capacity, power efficient storage solutions required by digital media content servers, enterprise data center servers, cloud based active and cold storage – any configuration that requires high capacity storage and high reliability.

The key challenge restraining the market for Shingled Magnetic Recording technology market is the chances of data loss as ordinary hard disk drive and Shingled Magnetic Recording hard disk drive uses same storage codes. So, there are chances of data loss in Shingled Magnetic Recording hard disk drive. However, the data recovery can be done in Shingled Magnetic Recording technology but it is a time taking process.

Shingled Magnetic Recording Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Type:

Drive managed

Host-aware

Host-managed

Key Developments:

In January 2016, Seagate launched 3.5-inch, 10-terabyte enterprise capacity hard drives for the growing demands of public and private cloud-based datacenters. The drive is filled and sealed in with helium to create a turbulence-free, quiet environment in rack-mounted spaces typically filled with hundreds of drives operating.

In January 2016, Seagate launched back up plus ultra slim, with 5,400 RPM mobile 2 TB HDD with a 7 mm Z-height coupled with Shingled Magnetic Recording technology.

In June 2015, HGST, a Western Digital company has launched enterprise-class Helio Seal 10TB hard drive particularly for achieving maximum density by including Shingled Magnetic Recording technology.

Shingled Magnetic Recording market there are many vendors some of them are HGST, a Western Digital company and Seagate.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share currently for Shingled Magnetic Recording market due to the convergence of big data will create new opportunities for Shingled Magnetic Recording technology. Moreover, increase in data usage has become the main focus of valid Shingled Magnetic Recording due to which the market demand for Shingled Magnetic Recording has increased significantly.

In Europe region, the market for Shingled Magnetic Recording technology is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of companies that are using Shingled Magnetic Recording hard disk drive for improving capacity of HDD. In APAC also with the rising investments in research and development, the implementation of Shingled Magnetic Recording technology in hard disk drive is increasing progressively.

