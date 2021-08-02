Shortenings Market to Reflect Steady Growth During 2018-2026

Shortenings: Market Outlook

Shortenings are the type of fats that are solid at room temperature which is used to give foods a crumbly texture. They are mostly derived from vegetable oils. The gluten matrix in the baked goods that creates a gummy texture is avoided with the help of shortenings by creating a barrier between the gluten molecules. The use of shortenings is mostly in the bakery industry to prepare a variety of food products such as pastry, cakes, cake icing, cookies, biscuits and many more. The shortenings are also being used for frying, especially for donut frying, as its smoke point is higher than the butter and margarine.

Shortenings being Marketed as Trans-Fat Free

The availability of the trans-fat in the shortenings was due to the use of hydrogenated vegetable oils and their partial solidification. But the adverse effects of trans-fat on the health is very high. Due to this, the FDA since 2006 has made it compulsory to list trans-fat on food labels. This has led to the food companies formulating the shortenings to make it completely trans-free. The health-consciousness consumers have been more concerned about the food products, but this trans-fat free version of shortenings has become popular among the consumers as well as the food processing industries. It had fallen out of flavor in the past few decades because of the trans-fat content and thus this reformulation of the shortenings by the companies has gained traction for the shortenings.

Shortenings: Market Segmentation

The global shortenings market is segmented on the basis of form, nature, source, end use and distribution channel.

On the basis of form, the global shortenings market is segmented into –

Powder

Block

On the basis of nature, the global shortenings market is segmented into –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global shortenings market is segmented into –

Palm

Soybeans

Sunflower Seed

Maize

Groundnut

Coconut

Castor

Linseed

On the basis of end use, the global shortenings market is segmented into –

Foodservice/HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes)

Bakery products

Confectionery

Processed Food

Household/Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the global shortenings market is segmented into –

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Traditional Grocery Stores Modern Grocery Stores Discount Stores e-Retail



Shortenings Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global shortenings market include Natu’oil Services Inc., Western Pacific Oils Inc., Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., AAK Kamani Pvt Ltd., Roberts Manufacturing Co. Limited, Cargill Inc., Stratas Foods, Carotino SDN BHD, PT. ICC Indonesia, THE J.M. Smucker Company, Edible Oils Ltd., Bunge North America, Inc.