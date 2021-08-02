Smart Ticketing Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2025

Global Smart Ticketing Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The global smart ticketing market is expected to reach USD 9.856 billion by 2025, from USD 5.9 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Smart Ticketing Market By Product (Ticket Machine, E-Ticket, E-Kiosk, Smart Parking System, E-Toll , Request Tracker), By Component (Software, Hardware), By System (Smart Card, Open Payment System, Near-Field Communication System), By Application(Railways and Metros, Sports and Entertainment, Airlines , Buses ),By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Smart Ticketing Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the smart ticketing market in the next 8 years. Smart ticketing is a system, which automatically stores a travel ticket on a microchip, which is usually fixed on a smartcard. Smartcard allow customers of public carriage to flawlessly step on and off buses, or trains without using outdated payment systems. Smart ticketing systems are embedded with water-resistant features, which increase life of the ticket which is longer when compared to a typical paper ticket. Manufacturers are gradually configuring artificial intelligent technology in the smart ticketing systems to increase the market. Features like fingerprint recognition and ultra-touch fingerprint sensors, will increase smart ticketing system demand in various industries. Smart ticketing market is not only restricted to the transport industry, but, it also gains popularity in sports, entertainment, BFSI, and healthcare. The information technologies like QR code, NFC, RFID, barcode, local wireless ticketing, and open payment systems helps the smart ticketing companies to provide smart solutions to different industries.

Top Key Players:

Gemalto NV

Cubic Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

CPI Card Group Inc.

Confidex Ltd.

IAC Publishing, LLC

Oberthur Technologies

com.

Vix Technology.

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Inside Secure

among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Availability of smart transit systems in reasonable prices.

Evolving new application in travel and tourism industry

Acceptance of smart technologies.

Easily accessible platform

Restraints:

Huge amount of funds required.

Consolidated structure for smart ticketing systems.

Market Segmentations:

Global Smart Ticketing Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Component

System

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Product, the global smart ticketing market is segmented into ticket machine, e-ticket, e-kiosk, smart parking system, e-toll, request tracker and others.

On the basis of Component, the global smart ticketing market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub segmented into POS terminal equipment, cards and microchips and card reader.

On the basis of System, the global smart ticketing market is segmented into smart card, open payment system, and near-field communication system. The smart card is further sub segmented into chip-based RFID and chipless RFID.

On the basis of Application, the global smart ticketing market is segmented into railways and metros, sports and entertainment, airlines and buses. Sports and entertainment is further segmented into malls, stadium and museum.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Smart Ticketing Market

The global smart ticketing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart ticketing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

