Smart TV Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report 2025

Smart TV Market – 2019

A smart TV, sometimes referred to as connected TV or hybrid TV, is a television set with integrated Internet and interactive “Web 2.0” features.

The technology that enables smart TVs is also incorporated in external devices such as set-top boxes and some Blu-ray players, game consoles, digital media players, hotel television systems, smartphones, and other network-connected interactive devices that utilize television-type display outputs.

The global Smart TV market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart TV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart TV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sharp

Vizio

Toshiba

Hisense

TCL

Skyworth

ChangHong

KONKA

Letv

Philips

Samsung

LG

Sony

Panasonic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

4K UHD TV

HDTV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Segment by Application

Household

Corporation

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart TV market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart TV market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart TV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart TV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Smart TV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart TV are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Smart TV market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart TV Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart TV Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Large Size Smart TV

1.4.3 Small Size Smart TV

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Smart TV Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Game

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Life

1.5.5 Tool

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart TV Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smart TV Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart TV Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Smart TV Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Smart TV Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Smart TV Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart TV Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart TV Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smart TV Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Smart TV Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart TV Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart TV Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Smart TV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Smart TV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Smart TV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smart TV Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart TV Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart TV Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Samsung Electronics

11.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Samsung Electronics Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Samsung Electronics Smart TV Products Offered

11.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

11.2 LG Electronics

11.2.1 LG Electronics Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 LG Electronics Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 LG Electronics Smart TV Products Offered

11.2.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

11.3 Sony

11.3.1 Sony Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Sony Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Sony Smart TV Products Offered

11.3.5 Sony Recent Development

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Panasonic Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Panasonic Smart TV Products Offered

11.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.5 Sharp

11.5.1 Sharp Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Sharp Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Sharp Smart TV Products Offered

11.5.5 Sharp Recent Development

11.6 Vizio

11.6.1 Vizio Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Vizio Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Vizio Smart TV Products Offered

11.6.5 Vizio Recent Development

11.7 Toshiba

11.7.1 Toshiba Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Toshiba Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Toshiba Smart TV Products Offered

11.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

11.8 Hisense

11.8.1 Hisense Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Hisense Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Hisense Smart TV Products Offered

11.8.5 Hisense Recent Development

11.9 TCL

11.9.1 TCL Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 TCL Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 TCL Smart TV Products Offered

11.9.5 TCL Recent Development

11.10 Skyworth

11.10.1 Skyworth Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Skyworth Smart TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Skyworth Smart TV Products Offered

11.10.5 Skyworth Recent Development

11.11 ChangHong

11.12 KONKA

11.13 Letv

11.14 Xiaomi

11.15 Funai

11.16 Philips

11.17 Whaley

Continued …

