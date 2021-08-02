Specialty Malt Ingredients Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

The demand for flavoring and texturing agents has been increasing among the consumers over the decades as it completes even the simple dishes into delicious and tasty succulent. Specialty malt ingredients are one such additive which has vital applications as a flavoring and texturing agent in malted baking and brewing industries. Specialty malt ingredients are the processed form of specialty grains and a sufficient amount of malt extracts. The specialty grains are allowed to germinate which is then dried and grounded to form specialty malt ingredients. During germination, the enzymes are induced to grow which enables the soft texture of specialty malt ingredients. The germination is carried out through a pneumatic form or through traditional floor malting bed in order to obtain the required texture of specialty malt ingredients. Along with flavoring and texturing, specialty malt ingredients adds exotic taste to various malted food and beverages including muffins, cookies, soups, bread, wine, beer, etc. Due to this, specialty malt ingredients finds its application in food and food processing industries all over the world.

Surging Demands for Specialty Malt Ingredients

The specialty malt ingredients have an important role in bakeries and confectionaries as leaving and texturing agent. There are three types of specialty malt ingredients which include color malts, caramel or crystal malts, and roasted malts. The color malts are highly dried specialty malt ingredients which are exposed to high temperature in order to obtain the required color and flavor. The caramel or crystal malts are initially roasted with low heat and then subjected to high temperature in order to activate the enzyme for saccharification and caramelization of beer. The roasted malts are treated in a roaster with a gradual increase in temperature in order to obtain the aromatic darker specialty malt ingredients. As each type of specialty malt ingredients has unique properties which enhances the texture, flavor, and color of malted food and beverages, the demand for specialty malt ingredients is burgeoning every year. Bound to all these factors, it is anticipated that the global specialty malt ingredients market would remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Specialty Malt Ingredients Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global specialty malt ingredients market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of product type, the global specialty malt ingredients market has been segmented as:

Color Malts Pale Ale Munich Victory Aromatic Vienna

Caramel or Crystal Malts Caramel Vienna Cara Malt Crystal Malt 10L 40L 60L 80L 120L 150L

Roasted Malts Biscuit Malt Amber Malt Brown Malt Chocolate Malt Roasted Barley Black Malt



On the basis of end use, the global specialty malt ingredients market has been segmented as:

Bakeries

Breweries Beer Rum Whiskey Vodka Others

Confectionaries

Flavorings

Others

Specialty Malt Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global specialty malt ingredients market include Cargill, Incorporated, Weyermann Specialty Malts, Brewstore ltd, Malteurop Group, Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, Proximity Malt, LLC, Crisp Malting Group, Simpsons Malt, IREKS Gmbh, Viking Malt, Origin Malting & Brewing Co., etc. More food processors are showing keen interests in the specialty malt ingredients the demand is amplifying every year.