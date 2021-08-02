Strategic report on Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is Booming Worldwide by Amazon Web Services, Inc, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc,Infosys Limited, IBM ,Oracle, Syntel Cognizant
Global Micro services in Healthcare Market, By Component (Platforms, Services (Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training, Support, and Maintenance Services)), Deployment model (Cloud-Based Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise Models), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Science Organizations, Clinical Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis:
The Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 643.66 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the efficient and high speed project delivery.
Major Market Competitors/Players:
Some of the prominent players in the market includes Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc. , Pivotal Software, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM , NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft, LLC, Software AG, Nginx Inc.,.,
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
Market Segmentation:
- By Component
- Platforms
- Services
- Consulting Services
- Integration Services
- Training, Support
- Maintenance Services
- By Deployment Model
- Cloud-Based Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- On-Premise Models
- By End-User
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Life Science Organizations
- Clinical Laboratories
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
Global microservices in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microservices in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Primary Respondents:
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Current and future of global microservices in healthcare Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
