Strategic report on Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is Booming Worldwide by Amazon Web Services, Inc, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc,Infosys Limited, IBM ,Oracle, Syntel Cognizant

Global Micro services in Healthcare Market, By Component (Platforms, Services (Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training, Support, and Maintenance Services)), Deployment model (Cloud-Based Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise Models), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Science Organizations, Clinical Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

The Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 643.66 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the efficient and high speed project delivery.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the prominent players in the market includes Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc. , Pivotal Software, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM , NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft, LLC, Software AG, Nginx Inc.,.,

Market Segmentation:

By Component Platforms Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training, Support Maintenance Services By Deployment Model Cloud-Based Model Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud On-Premise Models By End-User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Life Science Organizations Clinical Laboratories By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

Global microservices in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microservices in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

