Surgical Light Market Market 2019 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A surgical light also referred to as an operating light or surgical lighthead is a medical device intended to assist medical personnel during a surgical procedure by illuminating a local area or cavity of the patient. A combination of several surgical lights is often referred to as a surgical light system.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Surgical Light in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Surgical Light is in the decreasing trend, from 6848 USD/Unit in 2012 to 6540 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Surgical Light includes LED Surgical Lamp, Halogen Surgical Lamp and others, and the proportion of LED Surgical Lamp in 2016 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Surgical Light is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Surgical Light is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 71%.

North America is the largest supplier of Surgical Light, with a production market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Surgical Light Media, enjoying production market share nearly 32.5% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Stryker, Maquet, Hill-Rom, Steris, Draeger, Philips Button, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Surgical Light is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2023, from 690 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker

Maquet

Hill-Rom

Steris

Draeger

Philips Button

Skytron

Medical Illumination

Excelitas

Dr. Mach

MINDRAY

SIMEON Medical

KLS Martin Group

Waldmann

Beijing Aerospace Changfen

Merivaara

Bovie Medical

Trilux Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LED Surgical Lamp

Halogen Surgical Lamp

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Surgical Light market.

Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Light Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Surgical Light, with sales, revenue, and price of Surgical Light, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Surgical Light, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Surgical Light market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Light sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

