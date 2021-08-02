Talc Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Minerals Technologies Inc., IMI FABI SPA, Golcha Group, Nippon Talc Co.Ltd.,Sibelco Group, Xilolite S/A, AKJ MINCHEM PVT LTD, Omar Group Limited, HAYASHI KASEI KOREA, Magnesita Refratários And Others

Global Talc Market Study incorporates the showcase modules ‘ improvement conditions and definition. The worldwide advertise is classified by sort, sort of item, sort of fabric, application, vertical application and end-use. The showcase was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This factual study inquiries about report moreover notices the introduction fragments of the worldwide showcase. The report looks at the inescapable Global Talc Market Industry Analysis advertise in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a territorial basis. A number of inquire about tools have been utilized to supply a exact understanding of this showcase, such as Porter’s five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global Talc Market Research Report highlights noteworthy advertise development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and openings. Talc Market Research Report gives information on the technological progresses that are likely to happen within the coming time or are as of now taking put.

Market Analysis: Global Talc Market

Global talc market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of talc from the asia-pacific region and advancements in the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2017 IMI FABI S.p.A., announced that a new crushing plant has been established at the Brusada-Ponticelli-Valbrutta mine situated in Lanzada, Italy.

In February 2017, Imerys announced that two new economically viable and environment friendly talc products have been introduced commercially, namely; JetFil V625C and V700C.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Market Competitors: Global Talc Market

Imerys, Mondo Minerals B.V., Minerals Technologies Inc., IMI FABI S.p.A., Golcha Group, Nippon Talc Co.Ltd., AIHAITALC.COM, Cnps Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development CO.Ltd., Sibelco, Xilolite, LAIZHOU YUDONG TALCUM POWDER CO. LTD., Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd., Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt. Ltd., Omargroup, SEKYUNG CORPORATION, HAYASHI-KASEI, Magnesita Refratários S.A., LITHOS Industrial Minerals GmbH.

Competitive Analysis: Global Talc Market

Global talc market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of talc market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand of talc from the asia-pacific region and from the automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in development and industrialization in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence and availability of substitutes for talc is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulations regarding the production and usage of talc is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Talc Market

By Deposit Type

Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite, Others



By End-Use

Pulp & Paper, Plastic Industry, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



