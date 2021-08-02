Technological Advancement in Microbial Identification is Driving the Growth of the Microbial Identification Market

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare spending, increasing food safety concerns, and technological advancement in microbial identification are driving the growth of the market.

Broadly, the microbial identification market by product is segmented into Consumables, Instruments and Software and Services. The consumables segment accounted for largest share in the global market, and it is expected to retain its position by 2022.

Based on the method of microbial identification, the market is segmented into phenotypic and genotypic method. The phenotypic Microbial identification segment accounted for largest share in the microbial identification market, and it is expected to retain its position by 2022.

Traditional identification techniques require subculture on selective medium, gram staining or biochemical testing and colony isolation, which are time consuming and require intensive effort. The advances in technology have made detection and microbial identification more specific, faster, sensitive and convenient, than traditional assays.

The rapid identification of microorganisms in clinical microbiology laboratory for infections caused by virus, fungi, mycobacterium, parasites and bacteria are needed for patient management for infections. Genotypic microbial identification provides technological advancement in the field of microbial identification. The new methods are rapid, provide high throughput time, and cost are effective. MALDI-TOF method is the widely accepted method due to rapid results, and low consumable cost. It is compatible with large range of culture media and culture conditions. The test only requires a single colony and minimal consumables are required.

The key companies operating in the microbial identification market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Midi Inc, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Biolog Inc. and Bruker Corporation.

