Upcoming trends of Global Fire Resistant Cable Market By Top key players Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, NKT Group Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., El Sewedy Electric Co

The Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Complete report on Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Report 2018 to 2025.spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures.

Market Definition- Fire resistant cables are the cables that are fit for working within the sight of fire for a specific time under determined conditions. They are extraordinarily intended to keep up circuit honesty inside huge structures or buildings amid a fire episode.

Report highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Major players and brands

Drivers and restrains of the market

Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Fire Resistant Cable Market with Contact Information

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

The various opportunities in the market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global fire resistant cable market are –

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

General Cable Corporation

NKT Group

Leoni AG

The other players in the market are LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Dubai Cable Company Ltd.(Dubai), Tele-Fonika Kable SA (Poland), Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), Siccet SRL (Italy), Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Riyadh), Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Taiwan), Cavicel S.P.A(Italy), ST Cable Corporation (Taiwan) and many more.

Market Segmentation: By Insulation Material

XLPE

PVC

LSZH

EPR

Others

By End Use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



