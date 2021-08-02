Upcoming trends of Global Fire Resistant Cable Market By Top key players Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, NKT Group Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., El Sewedy Electric Co
This market file not solely affords a bonus to develop your enterprise but together allows you outshine the competition. The worldwide Global Fire Resistant Cable Market file estimates CAGR values for the historic twelve months 2018, the backside twelve months of 2018 and for the forecast quantity amongst the years 2018-2025.
The Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Complete report on Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Report 2018 to 2025.spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
Market Definition- Fire resistant cables are the cables that are fit for working within the sight of fire for a specific time under determined conditions. They are extraordinarily intended to keep up circuit honesty inside huge structures or buildings amid a fire episode.
Report highlights
To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
Major players and brands
Drivers and restrains of the market
Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Fire Resistant Cable Market with Contact Information
To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
The various opportunities in the market.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the global fire resistant cable market are –
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans S.A.
- General Cable Corporation
- NKT Group
- Leoni AG
The other players in the market are LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Dubai Cable Company Ltd.(Dubai), Tele-Fonika Kable SA (Poland), Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), Siccet SRL (Italy), Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Riyadh), Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Taiwan), Cavicel S.P.A(Italy), ST Cable Corporation (Taiwan) and many more.
Market Segmentation: By Insulation Material
- XLPE
- PVC
- LSZH
- EPR
- Others
By End Use Industry
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Others
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of south America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
- Customer Landscape
- Regional Landscape
