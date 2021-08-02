Whey Protein Products Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Whey proteins are isolates from whey, that is, a liquid created as a byproduct during cheese production. Whey is full of protein and is therefore used as dietary supplements. They consist of essential amino acid (EAC) and branched-chain amino acid (BCAA). These acids are absorbed by the body quicker as compared to others. Some of the advantages of protein intake are it helps in muscle recovery, helps in loosing unnecessary body fat, get muscle, and provide overall wellbeing.

The global Whey Protein Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Whey Protein Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Whey Protein Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agropur MSI

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

Champignon-Hofmeister

DMK Group

Davisco Foods International

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia

Hilmar Cheese Company

Lactalis Ingredients

Land O’Lakes

Leprino

Maple Island

Milk Specialties Global

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Concentrate

Isolate

Hydrolysate

Segment by Application

Food And Beverage

Baby Food

Sport Nutrition

Pharmaceutical And Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Whey Protein Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Whey Protein Products

1.2 Whey Protein Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Whey Protein Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Concentrate

1.2.3 Isolate

1.2.4 Hydrolysate

1.3 Whey Protein Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Whey Protein Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food And Beverage

1.3.3 Baby Food

1.3.4 Sport Nutrition

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical And Clinical Nutrition

1.3.6 Animal Feed

1.4 Global Whey Protein Products Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Products Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Whey Protein Products Market Size

1.5.1 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Whey Protein Products Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Whey Protein Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Whey Protein Products Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Whey Protein Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Whey Protein Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Whey Protein Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Whey Protein Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Whey Protein Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Whey Protein Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Whey Protein Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Whey Protein Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Whey Protein Products Production

3.4.1 North America Whey Protein Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Whey Protein Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Whey Protein Products Production

3.5.1 Europe Whey Protein Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Whey Protein Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Whey Protein Products Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Whey Protein Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Whey Protein Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Whey Protein Products Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Whey Protein Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Whey Protein Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Whey Protein Products Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Whey Protein Products Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Whey Protein Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Whey Protein Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Whey Protein Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Whey Protein Products Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Whey Protein Products Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Whey Protein Products Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Whey Protein Products Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Whey Protein Products Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Whey Protein Products Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Whey Protein Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Whey Protein Products Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous

For further information on this report, visit https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3784237-global-whey-protein-products-market-research-report-2019

