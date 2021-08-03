Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2020

The global automotive MEMS sensor market was valued at $2,600.5 million in 2014, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%, during the period 2015 – 2020. The government regulation towards passenger safety and environment has become more stringent in recent years, and therefore automotive manufacturers are forced to implement latest and advanced sensor based automotive safety features, such as Electronic stability control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, (ADAS), Anti-lock braking system (ABS), and others. The development in the field of vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle to vehicle communication (V2C) is providing new market opportunity for the low cost wireless MEMS sensors used in the communication and information technology.

The automobile companies are investing heavily for the development of MEMS based energy harvester in automobiles, especially through the tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). Most of the TPMS systems available in the market are powered by battery with short life and hence, the energy harvesting can increase the product life cycle of the TPMS. The advancement in the IC fabrication technology has facilitated cost effective fabrication process of automotive MEMS. The modern IC fabrication technology provides monolithic integration of micro electro-mechanical structure, with signal processing, controlling and driving electronics.

The European Union mandates the electronic stability control (ESC) systems. According to the regulation, all new vehicles from November 2014 and onwards have to be operational with ESC active safety. Since 2009, the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) was mandated in Europe, while in U.S. it was mandated from 2000. The effective legislation in these countries insures the TPMS in all type of vehicles. On an average, 150 sensors are integrated within the luxury passenger cars in developed countries. The latest technology, such as connected car and data centric traffic management approach, and growing demand of hybrid car in the developed market is expected to drive the automotive MEMS sensor market during next few years.

The barrier for the entry in automotive MEMS sensor market for consumer-market oriented MEMS manufacturers is expected to be high, even during the forecast period. The top ten companies of MEMS automotive sensor accounted for about 80% of total market share in 2014. Major players of automotive MEMS market, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, have high proprietary learning curve, and absolute cost advantage. The new market opportunities are expected mainly from non-safety based automotive MEMS sensors used in GPS navigation, communication, and infrared sensors.

The key companies operating in the global automotive MEMS sensor market include ST Microelectronics N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and Freescale Semiconductors Ltd.

