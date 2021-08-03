Bio Alcohol 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
Description:
Bio alcohols are sustainable organic chemicals that possess important physiological properties through the fermentation of sugar or cellulose. Bio-alcohols are environment-friendly and mainly used in transportation as an alternative to gasoline.
A key driver of the global bio alcohol market is the imminent shortage of fossil fuels and the growing pollution problems their consumption is creating. The use of bio alcohol will help control the greenhouse effect to a major extent, reducing various regions’ carbon footprint. Apart from this, the power potential of bio alcohols is also high, making it a highly feasible class of fuels to be used at large scales. From a regional perspective, the bio alcohol market for developed economies in Europe and North America has always been significant. The future of this market will, however, be directed largely by the emerging economies, owing to the high potential they hold in terms of production and demand for bio alcohol.
Global Bio Alcohol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio Alcohol.
This report researches the worldwide Bio Alcohol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Bio Alcohol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bio Alcohol capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bio Alcohol in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BioAmber
Cargill
BASF
DuPont
Mitsubishi Chemical
BP Biofuels
Bio Alcohol Breakdown Data by Type
Bio Methanol
Bio Ethanol
Bio BDO
Bio Butanol
Others
Bio Alcohol Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Infrastructure
Medical
Others
Bio Alcohol Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Bio Alcohol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global Bio Alcohol Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio Alcohol Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bio Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bio Methanol
1.4.3 Bio Ethanol
1.4.4 Bio BDO
1.4.5 Bio Butanol
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bio Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Transportation
1.5.3 Infrastructure
1.5.4 Medical
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BioAmber
8.1.1 BioAmber Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio Alcohol
8.1.4 Bio Alcohol Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Cargill
8.2.1 Cargill Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio Alcohol
8.2.4 Bio Alcohol Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 BASF
8.3.1 BASF Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio Alcohol
8.3.4 Bio Alcohol Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 DuPont
8.4.1 DuPont Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio Alcohol
8.4.4 Bio Alcohol Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
8.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio Alcohol
8.5.4 Bio Alcohol Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 BP Biofuels
8.6.1 BP Biofuels Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio Alcohol
8.6.4 Bio Alcohol Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
