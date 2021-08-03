Biotechnology Reagents Market Opportunities, Industry Analysis Report With Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Siemens, Merck Group, PerkinElmer, Inc. , Promega Corporation, & More

Biotechnology Reagents Market accounted to USD 56.82 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Biotechnology reagents comprise technologies such as cell culture, spectrometry, IVD, PCR, chromatography, expression and transfection, flow cytometry, and electrophoresis, and find application in areas such as immune phenotyping, fluorescent microscopy, DNA analysis and cell cycle analysis.

Biotechnology reagents are the substances or compounds used to detect or synthesize another substance in order to provide a test reading. These reagents are used in the field of research, genetics, molecular biology, diagnosis, immunology and bioscience. The biotechnology reagents market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Some of the major players operating in biotechnology reagents market are

Others: Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Quality Biological, Inc., Siemens AG, Bio-Techne, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., Sysmex, Tosoh Corporation, WATERS, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Olympus Corporation and Fitzgerald Industries International among others. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biotechnology reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

The global biotechnology reagents market is segmented by technology into

Life sciences

Analytical

Life sciences are sub segmented into PCR, cell culture, IVD, expression & transfection.

PCR, cell culture, IVD, expression & transfection. PCR is further sub segmented into master mixes and PCR kits.

Cell Culture is further sub segmented into Sera and Media & reagents. Media and reagents are again sub segmented into amino acids & vitamins, antibiotics & antimycotics, buffers, cell dissociation reagents, growth supplements and others.

Sera and Media & reagents. IVD is further sub segmented into microbiology culture, hematology, immunoassay, clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostics.

microbiology culture, hematology, immunoassay, clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostics. Analytical is sub segmented into chromatography, mass spectrometry, electrophoresis and flow cytometry.

chromatography, mass spectrometry, electrophoresis and flow cytometry. Chromatography is further sub segmented by reagent types and by types. Chromatography types are further sub segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion chromatography and supercritical fluid chromatography.

by reagent types and by types. Electrophoresis is further sub segmented into gel electrophoresis capillary electrophoresis, gel, dye and buffer.

into gel electrophoresis capillary electrophoresis, gel, dye and buffer. Flow cytometry is further sub segmented into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry.

cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into

Protein synthesis & purification

Gene expression

DNA & RNA analysis

Drug testing

On the basis of geography, biotechnology reagents market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

biotechnology reagents market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of biotechnology firms

Rise in demands of protein profiling

Growth in biopharmaceutical companies

Technological advancements in the biotechnological reagents

Rise in R&D investment by biotechnology companies

High price of biopharmaceuticals

