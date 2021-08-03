BMI Machine Market 2018-2028: Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints

BMI machine is used for monitoring healthy adult weight with respect to height and body category. The BMI (Body Mass Index) machine is an instrument used to calculate fat and muscle percentage. The BMI machine detects the amount of fat stored in a body. BMI machine can also record body mass, height and weight of the consumer. These BMI machines are widely adopted and used in hospitals, gyms and homes.

In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that above 1.9 billion adults were overweight worldwide. One out of three children in the world are overweight, the obese or overweight children have a risk of high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Attributing to this, the rising concerns about being fit and for maintaining healthy life, the measurement of children’s BMI is the first step.

Prevalence of Diseases Related to Lifestyle are Driving Growth of the Market

Obesity and diseases due to lifestyle disorders have become very common in past couple of years which leads to various other serious health problems such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke, and cancer. There is a rising concern among individuals to remain healthy to avoid prevalence of such diseases, which is a major factor that is driving revenue growth of the BMI machine market across the globe.

BMI machines are easy to use and a cheap alternative which is used to keep track of body fat and other relevant parameters.

Small Variations in Measurement can Significantly Affect the Reading of BMI Machine

The key limitations of the BMI machine includes moderate accuracy for the detection of fat location in the body. There are various factors which can affect the accuracy of the results for example small difference in the age can affect the reading of the BMI machine. These factors act as a restraint for the growth of BMI machine market across the globe. Manufacturers are focusing on these parameters to improve the results provided by BMI machines.

Global BMI Machine Market: Segmentation

The global BMI machine market has been segmented on the basis of modularity, end use, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of Modularity:

Portable BMI

Bench top BMI

Segmentation on the basis of End Use:

Hospitals

Gym

Healthcare Centers

Household

Global BMI Machine Market: Company Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the BMI machine market are Delmer Group, KERN & SOHN GmbH, DETECTO, CA-MI srl, Visiomed Group, Marsden Weighing Group, seca, LAICA International Corporation, Health O meter Professional, Magnatek Enterprises, Henk Maas® Weegschalen B.V., AccuFitness LLC, COSMED Srl, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Tanita Corporation, and OMRON Healthcare.

Global BMI Machine Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America, Latin America, and South Arica are currently capturing the largest market share in the BMI machine market owing to increasing obesity of the people and the health issues occurring due to overweight. The BMI machine market share of these regions is followed by countries in Europe and Middle East Africa such as Germany, UK, Israel, and Kuwait due to increasing percentage of overweight people and increasing instances of diseases in these countries. Consequently, Europe and Middle East Africa are expected to witness a high growth rate in the BMI machine market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific Excluding Japan the growth rate of BMI machine market is moderate owing to the increasing usage of BMI machine in gyms, hospitals, and healthcare centers for determination of the percentage of body fat.