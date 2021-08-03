Bridal Wear : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

Bridal Wear Market – 2018

Bridal wear is the clothing worn by a bride during a wedding ceremony. Color, style and ceremonial importance of the gown can depend on the religion and culture of the wedding participants.

The increasing investment in bridal wear in different cultures all over the world and the marketization of weddings, powered by plentiful investment on the wedding, are main reasons boosting the global bridal gowns market. A huge number of millennials continually making an entry in the marriageable age, along with the incurring investment on bridal outfits, is the main reason bolstering the requirement for bridal gowns all over the world.

The global Bridal Wear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bridal Wear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bridal Wear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pronovias Fashion Group (Spain)

Rosa Clara (Spain)

De La Cierva Y Nicolas (Spain)

Elie Saab (Lebanon)

Harrods Ltd. (UK)

Helen Rodrigues (Australia)

JLM Couture Inc. (USA)

Justin Alexander Limited (USA)

Macy’s, Inc. (USA)

Monique Lhuillier (USA)

Naeem Khan (USA)

Paloma Blanca (Canada)

CUT s.r.l (Italy)

Pronuptia de Paris SA. (France)

Sincerity Bridal (USA)

Sophia Tolli (UK)

Temperley London (UK)

Theia Couture (USA)

Vera Wang (USA)

David’s Bridal Inc. (USA)

Winnie Couture (USA)

Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zuhair Murad (Lebanon)

Alfred Angelo, Inc. (USA)

Watters (USA)

Madeline Gardner (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Batiste

Brocade

Charmeuse

Chiffon

Crepe

Others

Segment by Application

Wedding Dress Renting service

Wedding Consultant

Photographic Studio

Personal Purchase

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Bridal Wear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bridal Wear

1.2 Bridal Wear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bridal Wear Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Batiste

1.2.3 Brocade

1.2.4 Charmeuse

1.2.5 Chiffon

1.2.6 Crepe

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Bridal Wear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bridal Wear Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wedding Dress Renting service

1.3.3 Wedding Consultant

1.3.4 Photographic Studio

1.3.5 Personal Purchase

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Bridal Wear Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bridal Wear Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bridal Wear Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bridal Wear Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bridal Wear Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bridal Wear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bridal Wear Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bridal Wear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bridal Wear Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bridal Wear Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bridal Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bridal Wear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bridal Wear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bridal Wear Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bridal Wear Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bridal Wear Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bridal Wear Production

3.4.1 North America Bridal Wear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bridal Wear Production

3.5.1 Europe Bridal Wear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bridal Wear Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bridal Wear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bridal Wear Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bridal Wear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bridal Wear Business

7.1 Pronovias Fashion Group (Spain)

7.1.1 Pronovias Fashion Group (Spain) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pronovias Fashion Group (Spain) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rosa Clara (Spain)

7.2.1 Rosa Clara (Spain) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rosa Clara (Spain) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 De La Cierva Y Nicolas (Spain)

7.3.1 De La Cierva Y Nicolas (Spain) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 De La Cierva Y Nicolas (Spain) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Elie Saab (Lebanon)

7.4.1 Elie Saab (Lebanon) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Elie Saab (Lebanon) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Harrods Ltd. (UK)

7.5.1 Harrods Ltd. (UK) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Harrods Ltd. (UK) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Helen Rodrigues (Australia)

7.6.1 Helen Rodrigues (Australia) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Helen Rodrigues (Australia) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 JLM Couture Inc. (USA)

7.7.1 JLM Couture Inc. (USA) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 JLM Couture Inc. (USA) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Justin Alexander Limited (USA)

7.8.1 Justin Alexander Limited (USA) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Justin Alexander Limited (USA) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Macy’s, Inc. (USA)

7.9.1 Macy’s, Inc. (USA) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Macy’s, Inc. (USA) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Monique Lhuillier (USA)

7.10.1 Monique Lhuillier (USA) Bridal Wear Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bridal Wear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Monique Lhuillier (USA) Bridal Wear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Naeem Khan (USA)

7.12 Paloma Blanca (Canada)

7.13 CUT s.r.l (Italy)

7.14 Pronuptia de Paris SA. (France)

7.15 Sincerity Bridal (USA)

7.16 Sophia Tolli (UK)

7.17 Temperley London (UK)

7.18 Theia Couture (USA)

7.19 Vera Wang (USA)

7.20 David’s Bridal Inc. (USA)

7.21 Winnie Couture (USA)

7.22 Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd. (Japan)

7.23 Zuhair Murad (Lebanon)

7.24 Alfred Angelo, Inc. (USA)

7.25 Watters (USA)

7.26 Madeline Gardner (USA)

Continued …

