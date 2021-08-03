Significant Benefits of Casein over Alternate Dairy Proteins Make Casein and Caseinate Most Favored Protein

The global casein and caseinate market is anticipated to expand at a steady pace in the upcoming years. Casein is a type of protein which akin to other proteins helps build and repair tissues. Commonly found in mammalian milk, casein is often marketed as an alternative to another common dairy-based protein- whey protein. Casein obtained either from food or from a supplement could be a useful addition to the diet with several potential benefits.

Sometimes referred to as ‘the other protein’, casein is a rich source of long-lasting amino acids and is an easy-to-digest source of protein similar to whey. But casein is different from pea protein powder, whey protein, and even whole foods such as eggs and chicken breast. How? One of the greatest advantages of casein is its slow-digesting speed. The slow digestion speed of casein and caseinate may require up to seven hours to digest that prolongs lingering in the body. These two factors collectively make casein beneficial to build muscle fat and preserve the body’s lean muscle tissue. In general, nutrient timing is important which depends on the source and type of nutrient consumed. Casein protein, for instance, hits the blood stream very quickly, plus amino acids in casein stay where they need to be to help build muscle tissue for several hours, as opposed to being expelled from the body relatively quickly. Hence, individuals looking to strengthen lean muscle mass, control hunger, and obtain more benefits from exercise may consider opting for casein protein.

Considering the number of factors driving adoption of casein and caseinate, the casein and caseinate market is predicted to clock a CAGR of 4.8% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

Regional Food Labeling Mandates to Benefit the Global Market

Across several parts of the world, food safety regulations bode well for the casein and caseinate market. In the European Union, strict food labelling statutes are also acting in favor of the casein and caseinate market. The labelling of casein and caseinate requires cation(s) to be mentioned and mixtures need to mention the constituents that it contains. The name and address of the manufacturer, packager, or seller is also a mandate of food safety requirements in the European Union.

In China, strict regulations mandate all dairy product manufacturers to be registered with the Chinese government. A new requirement mandates these companies to hold a certificate of analysis for all first-time shipments. In Australia and New Zealand, the component of milk is regulated by the Food Standards Code. Milk for retail sales is required to contain at least 3.3% fat 3.0% protein, whereas skim milk is required to contain maximum 0.15% fat and minimum 3.0% protein.

High Consumer Demand for a Protein-rich Diet Makes North America an Attractive Regional Market

Among the various types of casein, industrial casein hold dominance in the overall casein and caseinate market owing to myriad industrial applications of casein. Among the key applications of casein and caseinate, food and beverages is predicted to hold the leading market share in the years ahead. Region wise, North America stood as the leading regional market for caseins and caseinate in the recent past; the region is anticipated to hold on to its dominant position in the upcoming years mainly because of high demand for protein-enriched foods.