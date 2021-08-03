Commercial Luminaire Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Commercial Luminaire Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Commercial Luminaire Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.

For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 56% of the revenue market.

LED technology will totally change the production and consumption structure of luminaires. In 2011, the market share of luminaire used LED technology or LED light source accounted for about 8% of the total consumption market share, but the figure rose up to 30% by the end of 2015. And it is forecasted that the market share of LED technology in luminaire market will be 45% by the end of 2020. And the increasing penetration rate of LED luminaire is the direct and most important reason for the increasing of industry revenue over the past five years.

The global Commercial Luminaire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Commercial Luminaire market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Commercial Luminaire in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Commercial Luminaire in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Commercial Luminaire market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Commercial Luminaire market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Philips

OSRAM

General Electric

Cree, Inc

Panasonic

Eaton

Thorn

Hubbell Lighting

Acuity Brands Lighting

TOSHIBA

Targetti Sankey

Asian Electronics

LSI Industries

SIMKAR Corporation

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting, Inc

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting

YANKO Lighting

Market size by Product

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Market size by End User

Residential

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Office

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Commercial Luminaire Manufacturers

Commercial Luminaire Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Commercial Luminaire Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

