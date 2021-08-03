Commercial Luminaire Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025
Commercial Luminaire Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Commercial Luminaire Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Commercial Luminaire Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.
For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 56% of the revenue market.
LED technology will totally change the production and consumption structure of luminaires. In 2011, the market share of luminaire used LED technology or LED light source accounted for about 8% of the total consumption market share, but the figure rose up to 30% by the end of 2015. And it is forecasted that the market share of LED technology in luminaire market will be 45% by the end of 2020. And the increasing penetration rate of LED luminaire is the direct and most important reason for the increasing of industry revenue over the past five years.
The global Commercial Luminaire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Commercial Luminaire market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Commercial Luminaire in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Commercial Luminaire in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Commercial Luminaire market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Commercial Luminaire market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Market size by Product
LED Luminaire
CFL Luminaire
LFL Luminaire
HID Luminaire
Halogen Luminaire
Market size by End User
Residential
Retail
Healthcare
Hospitality
Industrial
Office
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Commercial Luminaire Manufacturers
Commercial Luminaire Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Commercial Luminaire Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Luminaire Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 LED Luminaire
1.4.3 CFL Luminaire
1.4.4 LFL Luminaire
1.4.5 HID Luminaire
1.4.6 Halogen Luminaire
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Hospitality
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Office
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size
2.1.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Commercial Luminaire Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue by Regions
….
