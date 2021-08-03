Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market 2018-2025 : World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market

Description

Crude oil pipeline transportation industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in the pipeline transportation of crude oil.

Crude oil pipeline transporters have started using surveillance systems such as drones to protect and monitor pipelines. The use of drones is becoming common to monitor pipelines. Drones report a leakage, blockage, uneven distribution and protects pipeline from any attacks. For instance, Iraq has been using drones and advanced surveillance systems to monitor and protect oil pipelines from any attacks.

The global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enbridge Energy Partners

Plains All American Pipeline

TransCanada

Energy Transfer Partners

Enterprise Products Partners

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steel Tubes

Plastic Tubes

Segment by Application

Pumping Stations

Oil Refinery

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation

1.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Steel Tubes

1.2.3 Plastic Tubes

1.3 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pumping Stations

1.3.3 Oil Refinery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size

1.5.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Business

7.1 Enbridge Energy Partners

7.1.1 Enbridge Energy Partners Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Enbridge Energy Partners Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Plains All American Pipeline

7.2.1 Plains All American Pipeline Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Plains All American Pipeline Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TransCanada

7.3.1 TransCanada Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TransCanada Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Energy Transfer Partners

7.4.1 Energy Transfer Partners Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Energy Transfer Partners Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Enterprise Products Partners

7.5.1 Enterprise Products Partners Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Enterprise Products Partners Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

