Digital Ad Platforms Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Ad Platforms Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Ad Platforms Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Display advertising products allow advertisers to buy, manage, and place display advertisements on websites, including banner, overlay, and rich media ads.

This report focuses on the global Digital Ad Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Ad Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Criteo Dynamic Retargeting

DoubleClick Digital Marketing

AdRoll

Sizmek

Celtra

Marin Software

Yahoo Gemini

MediaMath

Adobe Media Optimizer

Quantcast Advertise

Choozle

Acquisio

The Trade Desk

Flashtalking

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing and Advertising

Health, Wellness and Fitness

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Ad Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Ad Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Ad Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Marketing and Advertising

1.5.3 Health, Wellness and Fitness

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Ad Platforms Market Size

2.2 Digital Ad Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Ad Platforms Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

