Digital PCR (dPCR) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database
Advanced dPCR (Digital PCR) technology provides higher accuracy and reproducibility than traditional PCR technology in the amplification and analysis of nucleic acids. The dPCR technology is an innovative PCR that allows amplification and directs quantification of nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with high precision. The dPCR technology is not dependent on the number of amplification cycles to quantify the initial sample amount and provides absolute quantification of nucleic acids. dPCR can analyze a small amount of sample and provide higher accuracy, precision, and efficiency than the conventional PCR technology.
One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the emergence of PCR solutions in the biomedical sector. The biomedical sector has increasingly adopted and applied PCR solutions such as dPCR due to the advantages and benefits regarding their features. dPCR is widely used for pathogen detection and microbiome analysis that require the detection and quantitation of low-abundance microorganisms in complex backgrounds. Moreover, the rapid growth of the biomedical sector in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of PCR solutions as they find high applicability in this field. This, in turn, will augment growth in the global dPCR market in the coming years.
The global Digital PCR (dPCR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Digital PCR (dPCR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital PCR (dPCR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Fluidigm
RainDance Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abbott Laboratories
Affymetrix
Analytik Jena
ArcticZymes
Becton Dickinson
Bibby Scientific
bioMerieux
Biosearch Technologies
BIOTECON Diagnostics
Eppendorf
Exiqon
Formulatrix
Illumina
Integrated DNA Technologies
Promega
Sigma-Aldrich
Stilla Technologies
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803330-global-digital-pcr-dpcr-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Consumables
Instruments
Segment by Application
Drug discovery and development
Clinical diagnostics
Research
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803330-global-digital-pcr-dpcr-market-research-report-2019
Table Of Contents:
1 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital PCR (dPCR)
1.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Consumables
1.2.3 Instruments
1.3 Digital PCR (dPCR) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Digital PCR (dPCR) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Drug discovery and development
1.3.3 Clinical diagnostics
1.3.4 Research
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size
1.5.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital PCR (dPCR) Business
7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories
7.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Fluidigm
7.2.1 Fluidigm Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Fluidigm Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 RainDance Technologies
7.3.1 RainDance Technologies Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 RainDance Technologies Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific
7.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Abbott Laboratories
7.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)