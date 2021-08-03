Epoxy Composite Market Growth, Business Research With Teijin, TenCate, SGL Carbon, Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray Industries, Inc. And many More

The global epoxy composite market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. The global epoxy composite market accounted for USD 23.25 billion and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period. The epoxy composite market is bit by bit increasing therefore unsteady the CAGR levels for the higher. This report focuses on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that area unit poignant the epoxy composite market within the forecast amount 2018-2025.

Epoxy composites are best known for their excellent adhesion, UV, chemical & heat resistance, good mechanical properties, and outstanding electrical insulating properties. It is formed into two types i.e. glass epoxy composite and carbon epoxy composite. Some of the major players in epoxy composite market include

Cytec Solvay Group

Hexcel Corporation

Royal Tencate N.V.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

SGL Group

Axiom Materials

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Others: Myko Engineering, Rotec Composite Group B.V., Barrday, Gordon Composites, Inc., Hindoostan Composite Solutions, ATL Composites, IDI Composites, Isosport and many more. Major players in epoxy composite have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

There is a growing demand for epoxy composite in wind energy, aerospace & defense, automotive & transport, sporting goods, electrical & electronics, pipe & tank and marine activities, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

The epoxy composite market is segmented on the basis of fiber type into

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented into

Layup process

Compression molding process

Resin injection molding process

Resin transfer molding process

Filament winding process

Pultrusion process

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into

Wind energy

Aerospace & defense

Automotive & transport

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Pipe & tank

Marine

On the basis of geography, the epoxy composite market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for epoxy composite from wind energy sector

Demand for material with high mechanical strength, lightweight, and resistance against corrosion

Market Restraint:

Availability of alternative resins

Issues related to remoldability and recyclability

High volatility in raw material prices

