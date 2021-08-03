ESIM Market Research 2018: Global Industry Analysis by Application, Type, Growth Scenario and Forecast 2023

The global ESIM market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic trauma devices market for global, United States, EU, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Others.

Some of the major players operating in the ESIM market are:

Gemalto, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, NTT Docomo, Singtel, Sierra Wireless, Apple, AT&T, CLX Communications, Etisalat, Idemia, Jasper, Orange, Samsung Electronics, Telenor Connexion, Telit, Vodafone and among others.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

SMD

SIP

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Table of Content

1 eSIM Market Overview

2 Global eSIM Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global eSIM Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global eSIM Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global eSIM Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global eSIM Market Analysis by Application

7 Global eSIM Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 eSIM Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

