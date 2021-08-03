Exhaust Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
A sensor is a device that senses physical, chemical, and process changes in the environment and informs the system electronically. It sends out electronic signals, which are recorded and measured, and based on the information a counteractive change is implemented. Types of automotive sensors include fluid level, temperature, pressure, wheel speed, and exhaust gas sensors.
The exhaust sensors market is dominated by the O2 sensors segment. O2 sensors are an essential component in almost all automobiles. Previously, manufacturers used to fit one O2 sensor in their vehicles to monitor A/F mixture, but now extra O2 sensors are also integrated to observe the converter’s operating efficiency.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Robert Bosch
Continental
Delphi Automotive
Denso
Sensata Technologies
ABB
Analog Devices
Broadcom
Emerson Electric
Faurecia
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Hyundai KEFICO
NGK Spark Plugs
Tenneco
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Differential Pressure Sensors
Particulate Matter Sensors
NOx Sensors
O2 Sensors
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Exhaust Sensors Market Research Report 2018
1 Exhaust Sensors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exhaust Sensors
1.2 Exhaust Sensors Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Exhaust Sensors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Exhaust Sensors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.3 Global Exhaust Sensors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Exhaust Sensors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.4 Global Exhaust Sensors Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Exhaust Sensors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Exhaust Sensors (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Exhaust Sensors Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………
7 Global Exhaust Sensors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Robert Bosch
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Exhaust Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Robert Bosch Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Continental
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Exhaust Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Continental Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Delphi Automotive
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Exhaust Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Delphi Automotive Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Denso
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Exhaust Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Denso Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Sensata Technologies
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Exhaust Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Sensata Technologies Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 ABB
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Exhaust Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 ABB Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Analog Devices
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Exhaust Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Analog Devices Exhaust Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
