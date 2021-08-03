Exhaust Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

A sensor is a device that senses physical, chemical, and process changes in the environment and informs the system electronically. It sends out electronic signals, which are recorded and measured, and based on the information a counteractive change is implemented. Types of automotive sensors include fluid level, temperature, pressure, wheel speed, and exhaust gas sensors.

The exhaust sensors market is dominated by the O2 sensors segment. O2 sensors are an essential component in almost all automobiles. Previously, manufacturers used to fit one O2 sensor in their vehicles to monitor A/F mixture, but now extra O2 sensors are also integrated to observe the converter’s operating efficiency.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Robert Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Sensata Technologies

ABB

Analog Devices

Broadcom

Emerson Electric

Faurecia

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hyundai KEFICO

NGK Spark Plugs

Tenneco

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Differential Pressure Sensors

Particulate Matter Sensors

NOx Sensors

O2 Sensors

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

