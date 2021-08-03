Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trends By Berry Global Inc. Yixing Changfeng Container Bag Co., Ltd, BAG Corp., minibulk Inc, Shenzhen Chengxing Packing & Material Co., Ltd. Greif, Inc. AmeriGlobe LLC, Conitex Sonoco USA, And Others
Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Research Report shares Data type that includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and others. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report. Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market forecasts detailed comprehensive report on the global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container industry. The report provides important details such as the sales, consumption, suppliers, import/export, revenue, growth rate. The global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market report additionally offers a deep expertise of market definition, classifications, programs, engagements, and market traits even as also displaying the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2018-2025. Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container industry across different regions. Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market report also mainly focuses on Market share dominated by major players, types, and applications of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Industry. By the help of SWOT analysis this report provides with a comprehensive insight about the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market’s restrains and drivers all the keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profile.
Key Market Competitors: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market
Berry Global Inc.; Yixing Changfeng Container Bag Co., Ltd.; BAG Corp.; minibulk Inc; Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co.,Ltd.; Greif; AmeriGlobe L.L.C.; Conitex Sonoco; LC Packaging; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd.; RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.; FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.,; Flexpack FIBC.; Mondi; ALPINE FIBC PVT.LTD.; Century Fibc.; Ganpati Plastfab Limited, and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, Mondi announced that they had planned to invest in their Styria, Austria plant for producing enhanced and environmental friendly liners for flexible intermediate bulk containers. The incorporation of this liner will result in reduced risk for product contamination and help in increasing the product and worker safety while transportation.
In July 2017, Conitex Sonoco announced the launch of “BulkSak On-Demand”, an online inventory system that is able to provide consumers option of various flexible intermediate bulk containers in various styles and sizes that are readily available to be shipped.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Market Analysis: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market
Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand to reduce the overall packaging weight and adopt environmental friendly methods of packaging.
Competitive Analysis: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market
Global flexible intermediate bulk container market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flexible intermediate bulk container market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
Growth of the various end-use industries resulting in increased demand for bulk packaging methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Increased demand for environmental friendly, light-weight, effective bulk packaging methods; these factors are expected to positively affect the value of the market
Market Restraints:
Installation of specified liners is done in through sewing it inside the fabric of the containers; resulting in the container only being capable of used for a single type of material rather than various contents. This factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation:
By Grade
-
- Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade
By End-User
-
- Pharmaceuticals, Food, Chemicals, Construction, Textiles, Oil & Glass, Others
By Geography
-
- North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
