Foam Tray 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.52% and Forecast to 2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global foam tray market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Foam Tray Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DuPont
• Novipax
• Reynolds Group Holdings
• Sealed Air
Other prominent vendors
• Anchor Packaging
• Berry Global
• Coveris
• Dart Container Corporation
• D&W Fine Pack
• Ecopax
• Genpak
• Placon
• Sirap Gema SpA
Market driver
• Increasing food safety issues
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Environmental effects of plastic
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Demand for small sized or single serving packs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Global foam tray market by application
• Global foam tray market by application in food packaging
• Global foam tray market by application in industrial packaging
• Global foam tray market by application in pharmaceutical packaging
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
• Global foam tray market by material
• Global foam tray market by material by polystyrene
• Global foam tray market by material by polyethylene
• Global foam tray market by material by polypropylene
• Global foam tray market by material by polyester
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size and forecast
• APAC – market size and forecast
• EMEA – market size and forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Demand for small sized or single serving packs
• Growth of biodegradable trays
• Consolidation of players in the market
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive Scenario
• DuPont
• Novipax
• Reynolds Group Holdings
• Sealed Air
..…..Continued
