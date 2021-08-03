Frozen Food Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Nestlé, Bonduelle, Conagra Brands, General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods, Iceland Foods and Amy’s Kitchen

The Frozen Food market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2023. The report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. The Frozen Food report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction.

The Frozen Food market size will grow from USD 282.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 355.21 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 3.9%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Some of the Key Manufacturers Involved In the Market:

Nestlé

Ajinomoto Interamericana Indústria e Comércio Ltda.

Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen

Ardo

Bellisio Foods

Bonduelle

Conagra Brands

Findus Group

Findus España

General Mills

Iceland Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company

McCain Foods

Northern Foods

Convenience is the major driving factor for the global frozen food market. Unorganized sector comprising unbranded products is the biggest challenging factor to the organized sector of global frozen food market. The market is highly fragmented with the top players together accounting for less than 20%. A large number of companies hold significant shares in their respective local markets. However, at the global level, their share is very low.

By Products

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Potatoes

Frozen Soup

Frozen Meat

Frozen Fish

By Freezing Techniques & Equipment’s

Air-Blast Freezers

Tunnel Freezers

Belt Freezers

Contact Freezers

By Frozen Food Packaging

Oxygen Scavengers

Time Temperature Indicators

Antimicrobials

Moisture Control

Edible Films

Table of Contents: Frozen Food Market

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Distribution Channel Analysis

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

Chapter 14 Appendix

