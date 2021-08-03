Frozen Vegetables Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global Frozen Vegetables market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

B&G Foods (USA)

H.J. Heinz Company (USA)

Unilever (UK)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Pinnacle Foods (USA)

ConAgra Foods (USA)

Ardo Group (Belgium)

Birds Eye Foods (USA)

Findus Sweden AB (Sweden)

Geest Limited (UK)

Green Giant (USA)

Greenyard (Belgium)

Bonduelle (France)

Lamb Weston (USA)

Gelagri Bretagne SA (France)

Nomad Foods (UK)

Dole Food (USA)

Request a FreeSample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3308312-global-frozen-vegetables-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Frozen Potatoes

Frozen Broccoli

Frozen Apricot

Frozen Corn

Frozen Spinach

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Vegetable Market

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3308312-global-frozen-vegetables-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Frozen Vegetables Market Research Report 2018

1 Frozen Vegetables Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Vegetables

1.2 Frozen Vegetables Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Frozen Vegetables Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Frozen Vegetables Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Frozen Potatoes

1.2.4 Frozen Broccoli

1.2.5 Frozen Apricot

1.2.6 Frozen Corn

1.2.7 Frozen Spinach

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Frozen Vegetables Segment by Application

1.3.1 Frozen Vegetables Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Vegetable Market

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Frozen Vegetables Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Frozen Vegetables Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Frozen Vegetables (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Frozen Vegetables Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Frozen Vegetables Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 B&G Foods (USA)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 B&G Foods (USA) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 H.J. Heinz Company (USA)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 H.J. Heinz Company (USA) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Unilever (UK)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Unilever (UK) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Kerry Group (Ireland)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Kerry Group (Ireland) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Pinnacle Foods (USA)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Pinnacle Foods (USA) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 ConAgra Foods (USA)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 ConAgra Foods (USA) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Ardo Group (Belgium)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Ardo Group (Belgium) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Birds Eye Foods (USA)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Frozen Vegetables Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Birds Eye Foods (USA) Frozen Vegetables Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/frozen-vegetables-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-analysis-sales-supply-demand-and-forecast-to-2025/385393