GCC Facility Management Market to Reach $74,159.3 Million by 2023 | Top Key Players-EMCOR Group, Inc., Khidmah, Interserve, Emrill Services LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, imdaad, Farnek Services LLC, United Facilities Management, Kharafi National

GCC facility management market is expected to reach $74,159.3 million by 2023, P&S Intelligence

The growth of the GCC facility management market is mainly driven by the increasing construction activities and growing tourism industry in GCC countries. Facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines, in a bid to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process, and technology.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/gcc-facility-management-market/report-sample

On the basis of service, the GCC facility management market is segmented into property services, cleaning services, security services, catering services, support services, environmental management services, and other services. Other services include reception staffing, utility management, furniture supplies, and contract management.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/gcc-facility-management-market

Property services is expected to be the largest category with an estimated contribution of more than 25.0% in the facility management market of GCC countries in 2017. Property services offer several benefits such as ensuring short vacancy cycles, rent collection, better tenant retention, assistance with taxes, and various others. Owing to such benefits, the demand for this service type is growing in GCC countries.

Increased demand of outsourced facility management services is creating immense opportunities for market growth

The lack of in-house expertise and a need to focus on core competencies have created immense opportunities for these companies. Outsourcing provides a number of advantages considering the areas it covers, starting from the cost of leased spaces, energy consumption, technical maintenance, and others. Also, it offers the flexibility that is needed to meet the constantly changing business needs and requirements. For large organizations that have complex portfolio to manage, outsourcing is the best option as it allows them to focus on their core services.

Request for customization @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/customization/gcc-facility-management-market

GCC FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service

Property

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Environmental Management

Others

By End User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Mode

In-House

Outsourced

By Country

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of GCC (Oman and Bahrain)

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com