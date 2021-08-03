Global Anti-Slip Additives Market 2019- 2026 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leaders ALTANA, PPG Industries Inc., Hempel Group, Rust-Oleum, Vexcon Chemicals, SAICOS COLOUR GmbH, EXTERIOR PERFORMANCE COATINGS, Associated Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, FCL,
Market Analysis:
The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Anti-Slip Additives market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Anti-Slip Additives market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Anti-Slip Additives market.
The report provides an overview of Global Anti-Slip Additives Market along with detailed segmentation of the market by component, device, application, and major global geographical regions. With segments tailored to the size, growth rate and overall market attractiveness of the market, the above study provides an analysis of the company’s market share to provide a comprehensive overview of key market players. Global Anti-Slip Additives Market is expected to stand witness to tremendous progress during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end-user level.
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 356.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 505.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing urbanization and industrialization globally.
Leading Players Of Anti-Slip Additives Market Are:
- ALTANA
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Hempel Group
- Rust-Oleum
- Vexcon Chemicals
- SAICOS COLOUR GmbH
- EXTERIOR PERFORMANCE COATINGS
- Associated Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems
- FCL, Promain UK Limited
- Sika AG
- Perk Products
- BYD Solutions
- Cyndan Chemicals
- Jotun
- Firwood Paints Ltd.
- Eco Safety Products, and The Sherwin-Williams Company.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Competitive Analysis:
Global anti-slip additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-slip additives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Segmentation:
By type:
- Aluminum Oxide
- Silica
Application
- Construction Flooring
- Marine Deck
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key questions answered in this research study
- Who are the top players in the value stream of the global Anti-Slip Additives market? What are the factors pushing their market growth?
- Who are the movers and shakers in the Anti-Slip Additives industry?
- How is the global Anti-Slip Additives market poised to show growth during the forecast period?
- What is the current market scenario?
- Which segment will achieve the highest growth in the global Anti-Slip Additives market?
