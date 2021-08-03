Global Children’s Apparel Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Children’s Apparel Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Children’s Apparel Market
Children’s apparel is meant for children in the age group of 0-14 years. It includes products such as tops, bottoms, dresses, and others.
Kids grow up fast. For retailers, growing kids equates to growing sales.
The global Children’s Apparel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Children’s Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children’s Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amazon.com Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Benetton Group SpA
Carter’s Inc.
Children’s Place Retail Store Inc.
Esprit Holdings Ltd.
Gap Inc.
Macy’s Inc.
Sears Holdings Corp.
The Walt Disney Co.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural Material
Synthetic Material
Segment by Application
Boys
Girls
Table of Contents
1 Children’s Apparel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Children’s Apparel
1.2 Children’s Apparel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Children’s Apparel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Natural Material
1.2.3 Synthetic Material
1.3 Children’s Apparel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Children’s Apparel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Boys
1.3.3 Girls
2 Global Children’s Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Children’s Apparel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Children’s Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Children’s Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Children’s Apparel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Children’s Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Children’s Apparel Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Children’s Apparel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………………..
1 Global Children’s Apparel Market Forecast
11.1 Global Children’s Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Children’s Apparel Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Children’s Apparel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Children’s Apparel Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Children’s Apparel Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Children’s Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Children’s Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Children’s Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Children’s Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Children’s Apparel Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Children’s Apparel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Children’s Apparel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Children’s Apparel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Children’s Apparel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Children’s Apparel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Children’s Apparel Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
………………..
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Children’s Apparel
Table Global Children’s Apparel Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Children’s Apparel Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Natural Material Product Picture
Table Natural Material Major Manufacturers
Figure Synthetic Material Product Picture
Table Synthetic Material Major Manufacturers
