Global Connected Logistics Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Gone are the days when people would step out of their house and get into shops after another to purchase goods. The current era is about getting things delivered at your door step. As take away and home deliveries catch pace, the need for connected logistics will grow. As a result, the global connected logistics market will gain momentum in the coming years.

Connected logistics is a service where the entire process of the logistics system is connected to the internet. Thus, allowing both the seller and the buyer to keep track of their order. As e-commerce booms in the century of online driven consumer services, connected logistics market will become a crucial link between the services offered by the companies and the products required by the consumers.

Several aspects today make connected logistics an important market in the global business space today. The penetration of internet even to the remotest corner is the major factor. This has allowed companies across different sectors to reach out customers at unexplored territories. People in rural areas are also able to consume goods without having to travel long distances. As a result, the global connected logistics market becomes important for every business today.

While the internet has facilitated access to several consumer goods, it has also added the tag of assurance. Consumers are able to track the status of their orders, thus can easily ensure safe and secure delivery of the product. Also, companies selling the products can understand the preference of consumers by recording data, thus trace a behavioral pattern. These factors promote growth in the global connected logistics market.

Global connected logistics market: Overview

Enterprise network mostly for logistics which supports hub operators and various others to monitor and manage traffic both inside as well as towards the hub is called as connected logistics. Connected Logistics technology can be defined as interconnected devices that today’s IoT solution providers and logistics render to boost the operating efficiency of many logistics tasks. Few connected logistics technologies such as warehouse management, fleet management tracking, monitoring, transportation, and other associated logistics operations, include order processing, financial transactions, dispatching, and shipping. In addition, connected logistics also establish communication among all parties involved although they don’t have direct connectivity. Apart from this, connected logistics also reduces emissions and environmental harms and delivers real-time information into the progress of transportation & logistics industry. Sensors and Connected devices are installed in movable containers and storage facilities so that it would be helpful to monitor and provide real-time information to supply chain management team. The data generated from these connected devices are large in size which requires the technologies such as RFID, sensors, bar codes and GPS

IoT (Internet of Things) is highly helpful for the connected logistics market as follows:-

Better asset management by emphasizing real-time product issues

Decrease in fuel costs by monitoring of fleet routes

Improved inventory management by reducing out-of-stock states.

Compliance management

Deeper insight into customer behavior and product usage.

Global connected logistics market: Drivers and Restraints

The key driving factors for global connected logistics market are the rapid rate of internet of things components including sensors, growing demand for cloud-based solutions and RFID and Internet ubiquity across the globe. Also, big data and analytics platform are another major factors which are driving the global connected logistics market. The macroeconomic factors which drive the global connected logistics market are changing the lifestyle of consumers, emerging economy and rapid rate of smart cities in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The growth of the global connected logistics market is also supported by the introduction of new application and cloud base solutions for the transportation and management of products, include tracking of goods, and movement of plane, trucks, and ship which carry them, and those products are connected with sensors. The key restraining factors of global connected logistics market are security issues, owing to rising cybercrime and network connectivity issues.

Global connected logistics market: Segmentation

Global connected logistics market can be segmented based on end-use industry, transportation mode, software, platform, service, and region.

Global connected logistics market can be segmented on the end-use industry as follow:-

BFSI (Banking Financial Services and Insurance)

Retail and consumer packaged goods

Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals

telecom, media, and entertainment

Manufacturing

Travel & Hospitality

Energy, resources, and utilities.

Others

Global connected logistics market can be segmented on transportation mode as follow:-

Airway

Railway

Seaway

Roadway

Global connected logistics market can be segmented by service type as follow:-

Professional Service

Consulting service

Managed Service

Deployment and Integration service

Support and maintenance

Global connected logistics market can be segmented by software type as follow:-

Asset Management

Remote asset tracking

Building automation system

Security management

Network Management

Database Management

Warehouse control system

Streaming Analytics

Monitoring control management system

Warehouse IoT

Inventory management system

Global connected logistics market can be segmented by platform type as follow:-

Connectivity management

Device management

Application management

Global connected logistics market: Segmentation Overview

Global connected logistics market segmentation is done by end use industry includes BFSI, retail and consumer packaged goods, telecom, media and entertainment, Manufacturing and much more. Among these mentioned end-use industry, retail and consumer packaged goods are estimated to witness a positive growth over the forecast year in the global connected logistics market. Asset management is estimated to account highest market share over the forecast year in connected logistics market across the globe.

Global connected logistics market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, Global connected logistics market is segmented into seven regions – Eastern Europe Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions as mentioned above, North America accounts for the largest market share followed by Western Europe for global connected logistics market. Asia Pacific is estimated to gain the highest CAGR in the global connected logistics market.

Few prominent player of global connected logistics market as follow:-

AT&T Inc

Infosys Limited

Cisco System Inc

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cloud Logistics

Freightgate Inc

Eurotech S.P.A

SAP SE

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Connected Logistics Market Segments

Connected Logistics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Connected Logistics Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Connected Logistics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Connected Logistics Technology

Connected Logistics Value Chain

Connected Logistics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Connected Logistics Market includes

Connected Logistics Market by North America US & Canada

Connected Logistics Market by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Connected Logistics Market by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Connected Logistics Market by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Connected Logistics Market by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Connected Logistics Market by Japan

Connected Logistics Market by the Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/14041/connected-logistics-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

