Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, GE, Repligen Corporation, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies

The Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 679.63 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1483.56 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of development and technological expenditure resulting in high R&D activities.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, GE, Repligen Corporation, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies, Biotage AB, Sweden, Norgen Biotek Corp., PhyNexus, Inc., Bio-Works Technologies AB.

Market Drivers: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

High levels of R&D expenditure by the government and private enterprises in healthcare industry is expected to be a driver for the market growth

Rise in levels of adoption of monoclonal antibodies (MABs)has also resulted in the increase in demand of the product due to its application in extraction of (MABS)

Market Restraints: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

Dearth of knowledgeable individuals and skilled professionals is acting as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

Global desalting and buffer exchange market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of desalting and buffer exchange market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

In January 2019, Biotage announced that they had completed the acquisition of PhyNexus Inc. With this acquisition aimed at providing Biotage with capabilities of providing enhanced solutions and products regarding lab-scale purification globally.

In November 2017, Avantor Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of VWR Corporation. VWR is a provider of various products and solutions related to laboratory. The acquisition will make VWR a subsidiary of Avantor Inc. and help the company provide their products to a wider pool of clients.

Market Segmentation: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

By Product

Spin Columns

Cassettes & Cartridges

Filter Plates

Kits

Membrane Filters

Others

By Technique

Filtration (Ultrafiltration, Dialysis)

Precipitation

Chromatography (Size-Exclusion Chromatography, Other Chromatography Techniques)

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Bioprocess Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations (CMOs & CROs)

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

