Global Diaper Market 2019 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 65 Billion 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 93 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

A diaper is made of quick-absorbing materials and allows the wearer to excrete without the use of a toilet. It contains leakage protective materials which absorb the waste and prevent it from leaking and soiling the outer clothes. Diapers are worn by babies, adults with urinal incontinence, astronauts, divers and people on long duties. The increasing population and growing prevalence of urinary incontinence and other health problems have primarily driven the demand for diapers. In addition, increasing awareness among consumers about personal hygiene, growing women workforce and inflating income levels have further augmented the growth of the market.

Owing to the increasing demand for diapers, manufacturers have developed thinner diapers using core absorbent technology, which has further increased their sales. Technological advancements have also enabled manufacturers to introduce more absorbent and skin-friendly diapers. However, the primary factor that is currently restraining the growth of the global diaper market is the environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of diapers and their non-biodegradable nature. In order to combat this problem, manufacturers are developing biodegradable diapers which are environmentally more sustainable. These biodegradable variants are expected to drive the diaper market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper):

• Disposable Diapers

• Training Diapers

• Cloth Diapers

• Swim Pants

• Biodegradable Diapers

Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper):

• Pad Type

• Flat Type

• Pant Type

Based on type, diapers are segmented as baby diaper and adult diaper. Amongst these, baby diaper is classified as disposable diapers, training diapers, cloth diapers, baby swim pants and biodegradable diapers; and adult diaper as pad type, flat type and pant type.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

On the basis of distribution channel, pharmacies represent the biggest segment with the majority of the global share. They are followed by convenience stores, online and others.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

On a geographical front, North America enjoys a leading position in the global diaper market. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and, Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global diaper market. Some of the major players in the market are Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, SCA and Unicharm Corporation, etc.

