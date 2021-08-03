Explore the growth potential of Geothermal Power Market | Top Key Players: Ormat Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, cyrq energy, Calpine, NV Energy, Innergex, Energy Development Corporation, Mannvit, Contact Energy Ltd

The global geothermal power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, to reach $6,518.9 million by 2022. A significant growth in demand for geothermal power is anticipated due to the increased government support for geothermal projects, and need for energy independence and geopolitical energy security.

The geothermal energy is available 24 hours a day and throughout the year. Geothermal energy is more consistently available than many other forms of electricity, such as wind and solar. Wind and solar energy sources are dependent on a number of factors, such as weather variations, and daily and seasonal fluctuations.

The increased government support for geothermal power projects and stringent environment regulations are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global geothermal power generation market. The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and global warming caused by their usage has shifted the global interest from conventional energy to green energy. The different governments across the globe have initiated several projects and schemes, to promote and encourage the generation of geothermal energy.

Geothermal power plants are characterized by very low outage rates; therefore have high capacity factor. Geothermal power plants are available for electricity generation more than 90% of time for any given time period.

The high capacity factor of the geothermal power plants attracts high investment from major manufacturers and government, thus driving the growth of the global geothermal power generation market. The high capacity factor of the geothermal power plants is anticipated to have high impact on the growth of the global geothermal power generation market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global geothermal power market in 2015, and it is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The geothermal power market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow, due to high energy demands in the region and high growth in the geothermal power industry.

GLOBAL GEOTHERMAL POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology Type

Dry Steam

Flash

Single Flash

Double Flash

Triple Flash

Binary

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Italy

Iceland

Turkey

Russia

Portugal

Germany

France

Austria

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Philippines

Indonesia

New Zealand

Japan

Papua New Guinea

China

Australia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Costa Rica

EI Salvador

Nicaragua

Guatemala

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Kenya

Ethiopia

Rest of the World

