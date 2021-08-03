Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Explore Future Growth 2019-2026 by Global Top Players – J.M. HUBER CORPORATION, Clariant, LANXESS, Albemarle Corporation, ICL, Nabaltec AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis:

Global halogen-free flame retardant market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of halogen-free flame retardant market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global halogen-free flame retardant is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the concerns of the materials utilized and regulations posted by the authorities.

The top players of the Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market are in power due to their purposive moves like product launches, studies, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. The Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market is segmented in product, application, end-user and region. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces for Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market provided in this report abridges you regarding the drivers and restraints of the market while also giving you knowledge of definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends. The forecast years 2018 to 2025 indicates a huge transformation and the following report will aid you in making a decision regarding the market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016, the base year 2017 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2018-2025.

To be more specific, Leading players in the Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Research Report are:

M. HUBER CORPORATION

Clariant, LANXESS

Albemarle Corporation

ICL, Nabaltec AG

BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V.

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kisuma Chemicals

RTP Company

Amfine Chemical Corporation

Arkema

KPL International Limited, and Axipolymer Incorporation.

High points of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Type:

Aluminum Hydroxide

Organo-Phosphorus Chemicals

Others

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Product Applications:

Polyolefin

Epoxy Resins

UPE

PVC

Rubber

ETP

Styrenics

Others

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Analysis by End-Use

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Transportation

Others

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Analysis By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of environment friendly flame retardants due to the regulations posed by the authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Regulations & safety measures regarding fire safety is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns for the loading levels of and restraints in the operations of products due to its usage is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Focal point of the report

To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry

Major players and brands

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

Strategies of key players and product offerings

