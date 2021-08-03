Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Will Raise USD 1.4 Billion by 2025- An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Inhalation Anaesthesia Market is poised to raise USD 1.4 billion by 2025. Rising geriatric population is the key factor driving the growth of the global inhalation anaesthesia market over the forecast period. As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA, the total geriatric population across the globe in 2016 was over 622 million (8.5% of the global population) and it is projected that by 2022, global geriatric population (65 years and above). Further by 2050, geriatric population across the globe would reach 17% (~1.6 billion) of the global population. Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to be the centre for aging population as per NIH. Geriatric population is more prone to healthcare ailments which is likely to supplement the growth of global inhalation anaesthesia market. According to National Survey of Ambulatory Surgery, in USA, number of surgeries performed on geriatric population has increased significantly by 12% per annum since 2014 in USA alone. Majority of the surgical procedures on geriatric population are focused in areas of cardiovascular, respiratory, ophthalmology, cosmetic, orthopaedic and cardiothoracic. Further, as per National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific leads in number of surgeries performed on geriatric population. Moreover, cosmetic surgeries have gained traction amongst elderly population, more than 11% of the total geriatric population in USA underwent some form of cosmetic operations in 2016 according to American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Thus, increasing number of surgeries on geriatric population would aid global inhalation anaesthesia market for the forecasted period.

Global inhalation anaesthesia market study by product (sevoflurane, desflurane and isoflurane) Application (induction and maintenance) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Key Players:

AbbVie, Inc.

Baxter

Lunan Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Piramal Healthcare

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Key findings of the study:

North America region accounted for the significant market share owing to the high healthcare expenditure and growing number surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.0% with respect to geographical segmentation owing to the growing medical tourism and increasing healthcare expenditures in countries such as India and China.

Segment by Product Outlook:

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Isoflurane

Segment by Application:

Induction

Maintenance

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

