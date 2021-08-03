Global Implantable Medical Devices Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Vendors, Regions Demand and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global implantable medical devices market size reached US$ 97.1 Billion in 2018. Medical implants are human-made devices that are utilized for replacing or supporting damaged body organs, improving their overall functioning and treating defects in the normal body functions. They are introduced in the human body through surgical or medical methods on both permanent and temporary basis and can be removed when required. These devices are generally made using skin, bones, metals, tissues, ceramics, plastics and other materials. Over the years, the consistent growth in the lifespan of individuals has led to a rise in the prevalence of age-related disorders. As a result, there has been an increase in the demand for various life-enhancing medical devices.

Market Trends:

Currently, the demand for implantable medical devices is rising on account of the growing geriatric population and burgeoning age-related disorders in both the developed as well as the developing economies. Moreover, increasing incidents of chronic diseases like arthritis and heart failures which require different types of implants for saving the life of patients is strengthening the growth of the market.

Apart from this, owing to technological innovations, cosmetics surgeries are gaining traction worldwide. These surgeries assist in enhancing the physical appearance of an individual using pectoral implants, deltoid implants, dental implants, cochlear implants, thigh augmentation and breast implants. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 148.8 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Implantable Medical Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Orthopedic Implants

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dental Implants

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Facial Implants

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Breast Implants

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cardiovascular Implants

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Polymers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Ceramics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Biologics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Clinics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

11.3.2 Biotronik

11.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.3.4 C. R. Bard, Inc.

11.3.5 Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.3.6 Conmed Corporation

11.3.7 Globus Medical, Inc.

11.3.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

11.3.9 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

11.3.10 LivaNova PLC

11.3.11 Medtronic plc

11.3.12 Nuvasive, Inc.

11.3.13 Smith & Nephew Plc

11.3.14 St. Jude Medical, Inc.

11.3.15 Institut Straumann AG.

11.3.16 Stryker Corporation

11.3.17 Wright Medical Group N.V.

11.3.18 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

