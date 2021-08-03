Global Low-calorie Food Market Will Reach USD 10,414.7 million in 2019

One of the biggest issues related with health is obesity, which the whole world is facing today. The gradual increase in the no. of obese is in turn creating a greater market demand for healthy foods. Also, people suffering from diabetes are also quickly opting for healthier foods. The global market for low-calorie food in 2013 registered revenues worth US$ 7,418.6 million, which are anticipated to raise up to US$ 10,414.7 million by the end of 2019. Over the forecast period 2013-2019, the global market for low-calorie food will expand at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2887

Key Market Dynamics

Some of the factors driving the global market for low-calorie food include the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the globe. Change in lifestyle very common, sedentary as well as stressful today which in turn compel consumers to opt for healthier foods that are low in calories. Now, most of the consumers are aware of health risks related with consumption of sugary drinks and foods that have high-calorie content and thus showing increase in market demand for products that are promoting physical health with the help of added nutritional benefits and by the usage of low-calorie ingredients.

Since most low-calorie and healthier foods need special ingredients, their prices are much higher in comparison with other convenience foods. And this is consider as the key restraint of the global market for low-calorie diet. Another restraining factor is that the producer specific to low-calorie and health foods are comparatively newer than the producers of convenience foods in the markets. This is due to their weak market distribution chains and production lines. Therefore, in the global market for low-calorie food, major players are restricted to developed economies because costlier foods can be afford by the consumers of these regions.

Segment Analysis

The global low-calorie food market is categorized into application type and product type. Based on application type, the segmentation of the global low-calorie food market is fragmented as healthcare, food, beverages, and tabletop. Based on product type, the segmentation of the global market for low-calorie food is done into stevia, aspartame, cyclamate, sucralose, and saccharin. Among these, the segment of aspartame is used widely as artificial sweeteners. Also, the increasing preferences of consumers towards natural products have generated a huge market demand for stevia. Moreover, owing to escalating popularity of stevia as 100 percent natural sweetener, there is a strong competition between other high-intensity sweeteners viz. saccharin, aspartame, and sucralose.

Regional Analysis

Based on geographical region, the global market for low-calorie food is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World. Among these, the US market is expected to be largest in the global market for low-calorie food after the countries in Europe region. Also, the developing countries in the APAC region are projected to show higher growth in the coming five years.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2887

Key Market Players

Major companies operating in the global market for low-calorie food include Nestle S.A., Coca-Cola Company, Ajinomoto Co., Bernard Food Industries, Cargill, PepsiCo Inc., Groupe Danone, McNeil Nutritionals, among others.